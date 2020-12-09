NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes controlled Tuesday's non-league game against the Eastern Eagles.
Nelsonville-York improved to 3-1 on the season, beating Eastern 65-37 inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Ethan Gail filled the stat sheet for N-Y with 17 points, seven steals and three assists.
Drew Carter added 16 points, four steals and three rebounds.
Joe Tome also enjoyed a big night, collecting 15 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Trent Morrissey had seven points, while Trevor Morrissey added six points.
Nathan Martin had for points for the Buckeyes, while Keegan Swope had four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Leighton Loge contributed three rebounds and an assist.
Nelsonville-York is scheduled to host Vinton County on Friday in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.
