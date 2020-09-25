Nelsonville-York and Alexander are both locked into a tight Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race.
Both the Buckeyes and Spartans were able to earn non-league victories in recent days.
Nelsonville-York was a 3-0 winner over Southern on Wednesday. The seventh win in a row improved its record to 11-2 overall.
Mackenzie Hurd led the offense with 16 kills, while Ryleigh Giffin added five kills. Chloe Lehman, Madison Deeter and Brooklyn Richards each finished with four kills.
Madison Booth and Ashleigh Cantrell split the setter duties against the Tornadoes, with Booth handing out 17 assists and Cantrell 13 assists.
Ciara McKinney anchored the back-row defense with 18 digs. Hurd and Lyndsey Spencer each finished with 10 digs.
N-Y was strong in its service game, collecting 13 aces. Booth and Spencer had three apiece.
Nelsonville-York also honored Jordan Hardwick with a moment of silence after the game. Hardwick was a senior at Southern High School who tragically passed away on Sept. 11.
Alexander was able to defeat Logan for the second time this season, winning 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 on Thursday in Albany.
Alexander moves to 10-2 on the season.
Karsyn Raines finished the match with 11 kills, seven digs and four aces. Brooke Casto added seven kills, six digs and six aces. Jadyn Mace handed out 22 assists to go with three kills.
Erin Scurlock had three of Alexander's 16 total aces, adding three kills and three blocks. Macey Jordan also added three kills and three blocks.
Alexander travels to Trimble for a non-league match on Monday, while Nelsonville-York is at Eastern on Monday.
Alexander hosts Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
