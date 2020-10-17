NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards felt like the Buckeyes had a mismatch they could exploit.
Junior quarterback Drew Carter and senior tight end Ethan Gail teamed up to make the strategy work to perfection.
Carter and Gail combined for three touchdown passes and the Buckeyes won their playoff opener over Symmes Valley, 41-6, inside Boston Field on Saturday.
The No. 6 Buckeyes led by three touchdowns early in the second quarter, making it hard for the No. 11-seeded Vikings to establish their running attack in the Division VI, Region 23 playoff game.
"It felt great," Carter said. "We came in expecting nothing but to win and I think we executed very well."
Carter made the most of his opportunities, completing 8 of 15 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 30.1 yards per completion, and his completion percentage would have been higher if not for a few dropped passes.
Gail was his top target, as the 6-foot-4 receiver caught four passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
"Gail and Drew Catrer have thrown all summer, all during the COVID season," Richards said. "They've thrown all season. There's been nights they've been over here throwing after our feeds. He knows where Ethan's going to be. Ethan, he just goes and gets it."
The Buckeyes (5-2) used that strength to their advantage on the very first offensive snap.
Carter found Gail open deep for a 68-yard touchdown connection. He said it was the plan to go for the home run right off the bat all week.
"We knew Wednesday coming out that we were going to run that the first play of the game because our coaches scouted them very well," Carter said. "We knew it was going to be open so we just let it fly from there."
Richards said the Vikings (5-3) played man defense in their secondary in all the films they scouted. Based off of those defensive looks, the Buckeyes felt like they could get Gail open.
"We thought we could get him lined up on a linebacker," Richards said. "Our fullback was wide open too. I told him, peek at Gail, if not just check back down. I gave him the reigns to take the deep ball for once. Usually we want to pop it short. Just something we saw in film. We thought we could get him isolated one on one. Drew made a nice read and nice throw. Ethan finished it off with a nice catch and run."
The poise shown by Carter is impressive considering Saturday marked only his seventh career varsity start, due to the shortened season.
The Buckeyes started the season 0-2, but Carter is now a big reason they've run off five victories in a row.
"The first two weeks were very rocky," Carter said. "Had a great group of friends around me just to pick me up, and we're here today."
Richards also noted that Carter only has a little more than 10 career games to his credit under center. A running back in junior high, Richards tried out Carter at quarterback as a freshman during JV games.
"This is his first true season (at quarterback)," Richards said. "Probably the most games he's ever played in one season. He's just gotten better every week. He's a smart kid."
While the Buckeyes got their offense rolling early, their defense never let Symmes Valley get on track.
The Vikings, under coach Rusty Webb, are known for packing the box with two tight ends in a wishbone set. Nelsonville-York's defense, led by middle linebacker Colton Snyder, made them work for every yard.
Symmes Valley was forced into a three-and-out on its first four drives. The Vikings trailed 21-0 before picking up a first down.
"Other than I think two drives, we stuffed them," Richards said. "They're a playoff team. They've been in the playoffs 12 of the last 20 years. They weren't going to give up. Their backs ran hard."
Nelsonville-York's second drive also resulted in points, leading 14-0 after Carter found Jared Justice open in the flats.
Justice turned up field and outran the defense to the end zone from 30 yards out.
Carter and Gail struck again on N-Y's fourth possession. Gail streaked down the Symmes Valley sideline, as Carter hit him in stride for the 66-yard score, and the 21-0 edge.
"He's just a nice weapon," Richards said. "We've moved him out a little bit to where they couldn't jam him up."
The Vikings got on the board thanks to a 12-play, 57-yard drive that ate 7 minutes and 5 seconds off the clock. Levi Niece's eight-yard run allowed Symmes Valley to trail just 21-6 at halftime.
Any hopes Symmes Valley had at a comeback quickly went away in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
The Buckeyes only needed three plays to hit pay dirt, Hudson Stalder scoring on a 31-yard run for the 28-6 lead.
When the Vikings had another three-and-out, Nelsonville-York quickly turned it into points.
Makhi Williams' 57-yard run was followed by Snyder's 23-yard sprint to the one-yard line.
Snyder scored on the next play, and the Buckeyes led 34-6 with 7:23 left in the the third quarter.
"We wanted to get up early, because when they do score it's typically seven, eight minutes," Richards said. "Wanted to make them pass, but he's probably not going to. But that was the goal, get on them early."
The Buckeyes ended the scoring just like they started it, with Carter finding Gail. This time it was a short pass that Gail took up field for a 31-yard score with 5:27 remaining.
Snyder led Nelsonville-York in rushing with 69 yards on just four carries, while Williams and Stalder each had 57 yards on the ground. Williams added a 22-yard reception, while Zach Taylor caught a 26-yard pass.
Alec Taylor made all four of his PAT attempts, with Zach Taylor also connecting on an extra point kick.
The Buckeyes out-gained the Vikings 474 to 146, with Symmes Valley gaining 141 yards on 46 rushing attempts.
Josh Ferguson led Symmes Valley with 39 yards on 15 rushing attempts.
The Buckeyes now set their sights on No. 3 Fairland, a 41-7 winner over No. 14 Rock Hill on Saturday. Nelsonville-York will make that road trip on Saturday, with the winner hosting a regional semifinal contest the following week.
"We're excited," Carter said. "We worked too hard not to be there."
Nelsonville-York 41, Symmes Valley 6
Symmes Valley;0;6;0;0;—;6
Nelsonville-York;14;7;13;7;—;41
NY — Ethan Gail, 68-yard pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick), 9:32, 1st
NY — Jared Justice, 30-yard pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick), 5:04, 1st
NY — Ethan Gail, 66-yard pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick), 9:51, 2nd
SV — Levi Niece, 8-yard run (run failed), 2:38, 2nd
NY — Hudson Stalder, 31-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 10:58, 3rd
NY — Colton Snyder, 1-yard run (pass failed), 7:23, 3rd
NY — Ethan Gail, 31-yard pass from Drew Carter (Zach Taylor kick), 5:27, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;SV;NY
First downs;7;14
Plays from scrimmage;53;35
Rushing (plys-yds);46-141;20-233
Passing yards;5;241
Total net yards;146;474
Passes (cmp-att-int);5-7-0;8-15-0
Fumbles (no-lost);2-0;1-0
Penalties (no-yds);3-10;3-20
Punts (no-avg);7-32.3;2-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Symmes Valley — Josh Ferguson 15-39, Ethan Patterson 8-45, Levi Niece 5-20 TD, Luke Leith 7-17, Grayson Walsh 6-11, Nick Strow 1-6, Derek Crum 4-3; Nelsonville-York — Colton Snyder 4-69 TD, Hudson Stalder 3-57 TD, Makhi Williams 1-57, Kobi Bennington 5-33, Drew Carter 5-8, Gavin Richards 1-6, Javier Garcia 1-6.
PASSING
Symmes Valley — Grayson Walsh 2-4-0-10, Luke Leith 3-3-0-(-5); Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter 8-15-0-241 4 TDs.
RECEIVING
Symmes Valley — Josh Ferguson 4-2, Derek Crum 1-3; Nelsonville-York — Ethan Gail 4-165 3 TDs, Jared Justice 1-30 TD, Zach Taylor 1-26, Makhi Williams 1-22, Christopher McDonald 1-(-2).
