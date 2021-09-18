NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes took care of the Oak Hill Oaks, winning for the second week in a row.
The Buckeyes were 37-0 winners against Oak Hill on Friday at Boston Field.
Nelsonville-York improves to 2-3 overall, while Oak Hill falls to 1-4.
The Buckeyes started the game with a safety, when Oak Hill had a bad snap on a punt.
N-Y led 2-0 and the defense only continued from there.
Drew Carter scored the first two offensive touchdowns for the Buckeyes on runs of seven and three yards for a 16-0 lead.
The defense struck again for the next score. Jared Justice returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown, giving the Buckeye a 23-0 lead.
The lead grew to 30-0 on a Carter touchdown pass. He hit Keagan Swope for a 18-yard pass, with Ben Perry adding the extra point.
The final score came on Tommy Mitchell's 60-yard run, giving Nelsonville-York the 37-0 advantage.
Carter had 36 yards rushing on nine carries, with Hudson Stalder adding 36 yards on six carries.
Landon Inman led N-Y in rushing with 64 yards on six carries, with Mitchell adding 60 yards on his two carries.
Carter completed 5 of 10 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Leighton Loge caught two passes for 29 yards, while Swope had three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.
The Buckeyes will be in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action the rest of the way, traveling to Meigs next week.
