McARTHUR — Alivia Speelman made the shot that sank the Vinton County Vikings' league winning streak.
Speelman scored with 10 seconds left to give Nelsonville-York a one-point lead, eventually leading to a 53-52 upset victory at Vinton County.
The Buckeyes' stunning win forges a three-way tie for first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings, as N-Y, Vinton County and Alexander are all 5-1 in league play.
The loss drops the Vikings back into the unfamiliar territory of a tight league race, as the defeat ends a 30-game TVC-Ohio winning streak.
The Vikings, the outright two-time defending TVC-Ohio champions, hadn't dropped a league game or a home game since a 53-35 setback against Meigs on Feb. 6, 2017.
The Buckeyes improved to 10-2 overall with the win. It was their first win over Vinton County since a 43-37 overtime decision in Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Dec. 8, 2016, ending a five-game losing streak to their league rivals. It was also N-Y's first win over the Vikings in McArthur since a 63-49 triumph on Dec. 8, 2014.
The Buckeyes had three players in double figures, led by the Hurd sisters.
Senior Haley Hurd led N-Y in scoring with 16 points and 11 rebounds, making seven 2-point field goals. Sophomore Mackenzie Hurd followed with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Senior Joscelyn Heller added 10 points in the win, while Grace Sinnott added six points. Speelman had four points, all coming in the final quarter, while Ashleigh Cantrell added two points.
The Vikings missed their first 10 shots from the field, and N-Y led 13-12 after one quarter.
The Buckeyes continued to lead 28-25 at halftime. The Vikings' Cameron Zinn scored the first seven points of the third to give Vinton County a 32-28 lead. The Vikings would lead 44-41 going to the fourth quarter.
The Vikings continued to lead 52-51 with under a minute to go, but Speelman, a freshman, would connect on a baseline jumper in the closing seconds to give Nelsonville-York the lead. The Buckeyes then came up with the defensive stop to come away with a TVC-Ohio altering victory.
Morgan Bentley led Vinton County with 16 points, making a trio of 3-pointers. Zinn added 14 points, making two 3-pointers. Lacie Williams made three 3-pointers for nine points, while Josie Ousley added six points. Tegan Bartoe tallied five points, and Rylee Ousley two points.
The Vikings played without point guard Myriah Davis, who suffered an injury in a loss on Saturday to Wheelersburg.
Vinton County falls to 10-3 overall after its second consecutive loss.
The Buckeyes will host Warren on Thursday, while Vinton County will host Meigs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.