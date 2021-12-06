NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes enjoyed an offensive explosion, winning another league game in the process.
Nelsonville-York rolled to a 79-60 win over the Meigs Marauders inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Monday.
The Buckeyes bounced back from a 68-39 loss at Eastern Brown last Saturday, improving to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Nelsonville-York also gained a measure of revenge against the Marauders, a team they lost to twice a season ago.
Mackenzie Hurd didn't play in either loss to Meigs last year, but the N-Y senior guard played and scored 21 points on Monday.
Hurd hit 10 2-point field goals and one of her two free throws.
Sophomore Airah Lavy had her best game of the young season, adding 20 points for the Buckeyes.
Lavy made four 3-pointers and four 2-point field goals for her points.
Cayleigh Dupler was also in double figures, scoring 14 points for Nelsonville-York. Dupler also made four 3-pointers, as the Buckeyes made 10 shots from long range.
Brooklyn Richards and Alivia Speelman each tallied nine points for the Buckeyes. Haylie Bishop scored three points, Bianca Gerity two points and Kyleigh McWilliams one point.
The Buckeyes overcame a hot start by the Marauders, as Meigs led 17-11 after one quarter.
N-Y held Meigs to a four-point second quarter, leading 28-21 into halftime.
The Buckeyes added on 28 points in the third quarter to lead 56-34. Nelsonville-York outscored Meigs 45-17 in the middle two quarters.
Rylee Lisle led Meigs with 21 points, with Mallory Hawley adding 18 points. Jennifer Parker had eight points and Andrea Mahr scored seven points. Maggie Musser scored five points and Delana Wright rounded out the scoring with one point.
The Buckeyes will put their 2-0 TVC-Ohio record on the line on Thursday with a trip to Vinton County.
The Vikings have won the last four TVC-Ohio titles outright.
