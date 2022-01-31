NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York rolled to a 68-32 win over River Valley on Monday inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Buckeyes moved their record to 11-9 overall and 8-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Mackenzie Hurd and Airah Lavy again led the Buckeyes in scoring.
Hurd had 22 points, making nine 2-point field goals and four of her eight free throws. Lavy added 19 points, making four 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and two of her four free throws.
Cayleigh Dupler added nine points for N-Y, with Brooklyn Richards scoring eight points. Alivia Speelman and Bianca Gerity each scored four points, with Emma Field adding two points.
The Buckeyes are scheduled to host Jackson on Thursday.
