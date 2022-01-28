WELLSTON — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were back to their winning ways on Thursday.
The Buckeyes rolled to a 73-31 victory at Wellston High School.
The result ends a three-game losing streak for Nelsonville-York, which improves to 10-8 overall.
The Buckeyes are also 7-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Nelsonville-York guards Mackenzie Hurd and Airah Lavy both enjoyed big games against Wellston.
Hurd, who left during the first quarter of N-Y's game last Saturday against Logan with an injury, came back strong with 22 points against Wellston.
Hurd set the tone with 10 first quarter points. She was nine of 10 overall from the foul line, also making five 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer. She had all 22 of her points in the first three quarters.
Lavy added 20, as the duo combined to outscore Wellston. Lavy made six 3-pointers, adding a 2-point field goal.
Cayleigh Dupler and Brooklyn Richards gave Nelsonville-York four players in double figures. They both scored 12 points.
Dupler's 12 points came on four 3-pointers, while Richards' 12 points came on six 2-point field goals.
Alivia Speelman also returned to action for the Buckeyes, scoring five points.
Emma Fields rounded out N-Y's scoring with two points, making both of her free throw attempts.
The Buckeyes led the Rockets 16-9 after one quarter, and 28-21 at halftime.
Nelsonville-York won the third quarter 27-6 to surge ahead 55-27. The Buckeyes outscored the Rockets 45-10 in the second half.
Maddie Potts led Wellston with 10 points. Jenna Johnston scored seven points. Kimmi Aubrey, Allison Kilgour and Lauren Cheatham each scored four points, with Karly Rinehart adding two points.
