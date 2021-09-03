NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes got their second victory in a row, earning a 3-0 sweep over Federal Hocking.
The Buckeyes defeated the Lancers 25-13, 25-7, 25-10 on Thursday inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The victory improves Nelsonville-York's record to 4-2.
Mackenzie Hurd paced the offense with 12 kills, 10 assists and four digs.
Chloe Lehman followed with seven kills and three blocks.
Ryleigh Giffin added 10 assists, also collecting three kills and three digs.
Macey Call had five kills and three blocks, while Paige Rutter added three kills and two blocks.
Abby Riffle also was strong defensively with five digs as well as producing seven aces. Cayleigh Dupler also recorded four aces in the win.
Nelsonville-York's next game is a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division battle at Meigs High School on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.