ROCKSPSRINGS — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes hung on for a 3-0 sweep at Meigs High School on Thursday.
The Buckeyes defeated the Marauders by scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 27-25 to win their fourth game in a row.
Mackenzie Hurd enjoyed another big day with 14 kills, 11 assists and 14 digs.
Chloe Lehman added seven kills and two solo blocks.
Brooklyn Richards had four kills, while Macey Call, Ryleigh Giffin each had three. kills. Giffin added 16 assists and 14 digs.
Ciara McKinney also led the defense with 19 digs.
The Buckeyes are 13-3 overall and 6-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Nelsonville-York will host Trimble on Saturday, with a 1 p.m. JV start.
