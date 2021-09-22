WELLSTON — The Nelsonville-York volleyball team is on a roll, and now faces its biggest game of the season.
The Buckeyes swept Wellston on Tuesday, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13, to win for the seventh match in a row.
Nelsonville-York is 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Buckeyes are scheduled to host Vinton County on Thursday with a 6 p.m. JV start.
The Vikings are unbeaten in the TVC-Ohio and are the last team to defeat N-Y.
Against Wellston, Mackenzie Hurd had 10 kills, 12 assists and five digs to lead the winning effort.
Ryleigh Giffin also had 12 assists to go with seven kills, seven aces and five digs.
Chloe Lehman also was strong at the net with eight kills and three total blocks.
Brooklyn Richards added four kills and three total blocks.
Defensively, Lyndsey Spencer and Ciara McKinney led the way. Spencer had 10 digs, while McKinney made her return to the court with two aces and three digs.
The Buckeyes also defeated Ironton at home last Saturday by scores of 25-6, 25-9, 25-10.
Hurd had 14 kills, seven assists and five digs against the Tigers. Giffin added 14 assists, seven kills, six digs and eight aces in an all-around solid effort.
Lehman had seven kills and two solo blocks.
Spencer and Abby Riffle both had double digits in digs. Spencer had 11 digs and Riffle 10. Spencer also added five aces.
