The Athens Bulldogs have enjoyed a resurgent turnaround season on the volleyball court in 2021, poised to have their first winning season since 2018.
The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes managed once again to be a thorn in the Bulldogs' side on Tuesday.
The Buckeyes earned a 3-0 sweep at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium, 26-24, 25-15, 25-7.
Nelsonville-York beat Athens for the eighth time in a row over the last four years, and both matchups this season were sweeps.
The Buckeyes (12-3, 5-2 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) seem to play their best when the county rival Bulldogs are on the other side of the net.
"These kids live close together. They know each other," N-Y coach Wayne Dicken said. "It brings a little extra to the floor. They were very excited coming into this game, and Athens is a very, very good team."
It was a bounce-back effort in the league for the Buckeyes, who lost at home last Thursday to Vinton County. They've now won three in a row after also winning games against Warren on Saturday and Southern on Monday.
"They came out tonight on a mission," Dicken said. "They knew dropping that game to Vinton County hurt us in the league standings, but we have a good chance to build a decent resume for the tournament draw and they knew a sweep over a good Athens team with a good record would do that."
Senior Mackenzie Hurd enjoyed another big night for the Buckeyes. She had 11 kills, 10 assists and three aces.
Hurd, a four-year starter for N-Y, has been strong all season as she closes in on a thousand career kills.
"The thing about Mackenzie, she doesn't care about the individual accolades," Dicken said. "She cares about winning. In every timeout, I like to talk to my team — what are you seeing out there? Mackenzie always has some sort of motivation for the team. Sometimes it's constructive criticism, but she's a great leader for our team."
The Bulldogs (9-6, 5-3 TVC-Ohio) were playing without head coach Ali Koga, as assistant coach Hailee Hart led the way on Tuesday.
Athens was point-for-point with Nelsonville-York in the opening set, but struggled to find its footing after that.
"They (Nelsonville-York) played as one unit and we had moments where we played as a whole team, but then we had moments where we played very individualized," Hart said. "And in a team sport you can't do that. You have to trust your neighbor and your teammates that they're going to do their job and play cohesively. We were not cohesive."
The first set certainly seemed to set a tone for the night. Nelsonville-York led 22-18 after Ciara McKinney's ace, but Athens had consecutive kills from Ava Williams and another from Harper Bennett to cut the deficit to one point.
The Buckeyes eventually went ahead 24-21 after Brooklyn Richards' kill, and were in control.
Athens rallied back with the next three points, tying the score at 24-24 on Layken Mullins' ace.
"They have it in them, they absolutely have it in them," Hart said.
The Buckeyes went back ahead, 25-24, on Chloe Lehman's kill. A net violation on Athens tallied the final point for N-Y, which had the early lead after the dramatic 26-24 win.
Momentum in volleyball can often swing from one side to the other from set to set, but the Buckeyes never lost the upperhand after the early triumph.
"I think we were running on a lot of adrenaline there," Dicken said. "We didn't want to drop a set. Fortunately, we were able to close out that first set and it carried our momentum into the second and third."
The Buckeyes never trailed in the last two sets, going ahead 6-1 in the second set. The lead eventually grew to 19-10 after a Hurd kill.
Hurd served up the final two aces in the 25-15 win, and the Buckeyes had control of the match.
Nelsonville-York went ahead 14-3 after another Hurd ace in the third set and never looked back.
"That's a good Nelsonville team," Hart said. "They're scrappy. They wanted it more than we did."
Ryleigh Giffin had four aces during a 9-0 run to end the match, Nelsonville-York winning 25-7.
"Athens caught us a couple times tipping tonight, but when we started picking that up in the second set, then third set we really just were firing on all cylinders and the girls were having a lot of fun out there," Dicken said.
Giffin added 10 assists to go with her four aces. Lehman had seven kills, while Richards had six kills and Macey Call five kills. McKinney had a pair of aces.
The Buckeyes are home again against Meigs on Thursday before hosting Trimble Saturday afternoon in another county showdown.
Williams led Athens with eight kills, while Haylie Mills added four kills. Mullins had 16 assists and Bailee Toadvine served up four aces.
Athens played for the sixth time in eight days, and will be back on the road Thursday at River Valley.
It's been a tough stretch for Bulldogs, who have lost four of those last six matches, but they'll look to regroup when they face the Raiders.
"We need some practice time," Hart said. "We've had two practices I think since this run of games have taken place. Get in the gym (Wednesday) and work on being a team, communicating well. Go to River Valley, plug away there. Hopefully find some fire and start a grueling week next week."
Nelsonville-York 3, Southern 0
RACINE — Nelsonville-York traveled to Southern on Monday and came away with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-14 victory.
Hurd had double figures in three categories, compiling 11 kills, 12 assists, 11 digs and three aces.
Giffin was her running mate with 15 assists, nine kills, 10 digs and four aces.
Richards also added six kills and two assisted blocks, while McKinney had 24 digs.
Lehman and Call each added three total blocks in the win.
