ROCKSPRINGS — Nelsonville-York's softball season continues to impress.
The Buckeyes cranked out 19 base hits in an 11-1, six-inning win at Meigs High School on Monday.
The win allowed Nelsonville-York to sweep the season series against the Marauders.
The Buckeyes had three players collect three base hits. Ryleigh Giffin, Trinity Shockey and Emmie Fowler all had three-hit days, with Fowler driving in three runs.
Abby Riffle, Brooklyn Gerity, Hayleigh Gautier and Emma Fields each had two hits in the win. Fields had two doubles and Gautier had two RBIs, as every player in N-Y's lineup had at least one hit.
It was more than enough offensive support for Giffin, who pitched all six innings in the circle. She scattered eight hits, while striking out four batters. She finished the game with zero walks.
The Buckeyes tallied three runs in the first inning, two in the second and never looked back.
Mara Hall, Hailey Roberts and Allie Gilkey each had two hits for Meigs.
Roberts pitched the first two innings and took the loss for Meigs. Jess Workman pitched the final four innings of relief.
The Buckeyes are now 13-8 on the season, extending the school record for victories. They finish Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play at .500 with a 6-6 record.
Nelsonville-York's regular season finale is scheduled for Monday at home against Southern.
The Buckeyes are a No. 11 seed in the upcoming Division III tournament, and host No. 14 Reedsville Eastern on Thursday, May 12 in a sectional championship game.
