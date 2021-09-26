NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes bounced back with a victory on Saturday.
Nelsonville-York swept Warren inside of Ben Wagner Gymnasium by scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-5.
The win improves the Buckeyes' record to 10-3, as they won for the eighth time in their last nine matches.
The only defeat was last Thursday against league-leader Vinton County.
Mackenzie Hurd paced the offense with 14 kills and five assists, adding nine digs and two solo blocks.
Ryleigh Giffin added 18 assists to go with six kills, six digs and eight service errors.
Chloe Lehman also had five kills and two solo blocks.
Lyndsey Spencer led the defense with 11 digs, adding five aces.
Holly Martin also added four service aces.
After going to Southern on Monday, the Buckeyes will travel to Athens on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.