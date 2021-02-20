NELSONVILLE — Closing in on the end of the 2020-21 season, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were able to win their final home game.
The Buckeyes jumped out to a big early lead, cruising to a 65-26 victory over the Wellston Golden Rockets inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Saturday.
Nelsonville-York led 19-1 after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup victory improved the Buckeyes' record to 6-16 overall, and 4-7 in league play.
Airah Lavy led the Buckeyes in scoring, tallying 23 points. She made six 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and a pair of free throws.
Lavy came out on fire, scoring 14 points in the opening quarter as N-Y jumped to the big lead. She had 18 points by halftime, then scored her final five points in the fourth quarter.
The lone senior on Nelsonville-York's roster, Ashleigh Cantrell, hit double figures in her final home game. She scored 10 points, making three 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and a free throw. Cantrell had seven points in the first half.
Brooklyn Richards added eight points in the win, while Kyleigh McWilliams tallied six points on a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers.
Cayleigh Dupler added five points in the win, while Kalina Hernandez scored four points.
Haylie Bishop scored three points, while Brooklyn Gerity, Alivia Speelman and Bianca Gerity each had two points.
The Buckeyes led 39-14 at halftime, and 47-21 going to the fourth.
Lauren Cheatem led Wellston with nine points.
The Buckeyes are scheduled to end their season on Tuesday with a final makeup game at River Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.