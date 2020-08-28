NELSONVILLE — After an initial false start, the Nelsonville-York volleyball team was able to open the season with a win.
The Buckeyes swept the visiting Miller Falcons on Thursday, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10 inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Nelsonville-York improves to 1-0, while Miller starts the season 0-1.
The Buckeyes were originally scheduled to open the season on Tuesday, but that game was postponed due to a power outage.
N-Y junior Mackenzie Hurd provided plenty of power on Thursday, collecting a team-high 11 kills.
Ryleigh Giffin added seven kills for the Buckeyes, while Chloe Lehman added six kills.
Nelsonville-York was strong at the service line with 16 aces. Madison Teeter, Ciara McKinney and Madison Booth each had four aces.
Booth also ran the offense with 25 assists.
The Buckeyes will return to their home court on Saturday against the Trimble Tomcats. The JV match will begin at 2:30 p.m., with the varsity to follow.
Nelsonville-York will honor seniors Madison Booth, Ashleigh Cantrell, Madison Deeter and Harlie Strausbaugh before the match.
