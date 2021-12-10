McARTHUR — Alivia Speelman and the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes ended another Vinton County streak.
The Buckeyes won a huge early-season Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division basketball game, beating the Vikings 48-39 on Thursday in McArthur.
Vinton County, the four-time defending TVC-Ohio champions, had a 19-game league winning streak snapped.
The Vikings were also 49-1 in their last 50 TVC-Ohio games before Thursday. The only other defeat came on Jan. 6, 2020, against Nelsonville-York.
Speelman, then a freshman, hit a go-ahead shot with 10 seconds left in a 53-52 upset victory in McArthur nearly two years ago.
Speelman led Nelsonville-York on Thursday with 13 points. She made four 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and two of her three free throws. She scored in every quarter.
Mackenzie Hurd also had 12 points, making four 2-point field goals and four of her eight free throw attempts. She had six of her points in the fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes improved to 4-1 overall, and 3-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
Vinton County falls to 2-2 overall, and 1-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Nelsonville-York's defense led the way in a tight contest. The Buckeyes trailed 10-9 after one quarter, but turned that into a 23-22 halftime lead.
Nelsonville-York won the third quarter 14-4 to take control, going ahead 37-26 entering the final quarter.
Tegan Bartoe led Vinton County with 21 points. She made three 3-pointers, also hitting four 2-point field goals and four of her six free throw tries.
Bartoe was the only Viking in double figures. Rylee Ousley added seven points, , while Lakin Williams had three points. Chloe Haybron, Lindsey Riddle, Lacie Williams and Cameron Zinn all added two points.
Cayleigh Dupler and Airah Lavy each had eight points for the Buckeyes. Brooklyn Richards had five points, while Kyleigh McWilliams added two points.
The two teams will meet again at Nelsonville-York on Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.