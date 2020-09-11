NELSONVILLE — With their backs against the wall, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes got back to basics.
The Buckeyes used a power running game to get in the win column for 2020, knocking off the Meigs Marauders 42-16 on Friday at Boston Field.
Nelsonville-York came out in a power formation on its opening drive and quickly set the tone for what would be a physical night.
The Buckeyes ran the ball 57 times for 287 yards, as five running backs had at least 25 yards rushing.
“It was something we saw on film, but really the main reason was to just help (quarterback) Drew Carter out,” N-Y coach Rusty Richards said. “The last two weeks we put too much pressure on him. It was more to try to get the run going to take a little pressure off, then maybe play action a little later.”
Senior running back Kobi Bennington led the way with 134 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Sophomore Hudson Stalder added 68 yards on 11 carries, while senior fullback Colton Snyder had 25 yards and two rushing scores. Freshman Makhi Williams added 25 yards on six carries.
“The biggest thing this week was our running backs, we made some plays,” Richards said. “So far this year, the other teams like Trimble and Wellston made a little bit more plays than us. Tonight, Kobi and them, if they got five, they turned it into 14 (yards). We broke some tackles tonight.”
The Buckeyes (1-2, 1-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) never really looked back after the opening sequence of the game.
Nelsonville-York drove 59 yards on 13 running plays, most coming behind right guard Christian Wiseman, right tackle Domnik Robson and tight end Maleek Williams.
The drive ended with Snyder’s 1-yard touchdown run.
“They saw what happened to us last week and they saw how River Valley was able to push us back,” Meigs coach David Tennant said. “That’s exactly the game plan and the strategy they used today.”
Another factor in the game was turnovers. The Buckeyes were minus-eight in turnover ratio through two games, but were plus-four on Friday.
The first came on Meigs’ first offensive snap. Junior quarterback Coulter Cleland delivered a short pass to Griffin Cleland, but the Buckeyes were able to knock the ball loose and recover the fumble.
Bennington then had a highlight-reel 37-yard touchdown on the next play, breaking tackles along the sideline as he cut back to eventually find the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
Bennington’s second touchdown, a 7-yard run, completed an 8-play, 58-yard drive that once again came with a full-house backfield and double tight end set. That Buckeyes led 21-8 after just a quarter of play.
“It all started up front with our linemen, they made some big gapping holes there,” Richards said.
The Buckeyes blew the game open at the start of the second quarter, as Meigs bobbled a snap on a punt in the end zone. Junior lineman Tucker Levering jumped on the fumble for the touchdown, allowing the Buckeyes to lead 28-8.
Nelsonville-York’s Leighton Loge also forced a second-half fumble with Christopher McDonald recovering while McDonald also intercepted a Cleland pass in the end zone.
“You’re not going to beat too many football teams being minus-8 (in turnovers) in two weeks,” Richards said. “It was about time some of them come back our way.”
The Marauders (2-1, 2-1 TVC-Ohio) not only lost the game, but also saw their standout quarterback leave with an injury.
Cleland scrambled out of the pocket for a 17-yard gain late in the third quarter, but was hurt after landing on the turf.
He didn’t return to the game, and had his right arm in a sling afterwards.
“We just landed on it wrong on the ground,” Tennant said. “It’s too early to tell (the severity). We’re definitely going to be smart about things. Coulter has a bright future well beyond high school. We’re going to do what’s right for him and get him ready.”
Wyatt Hoover took the quarterback snaps the rest of the way for Meigs.
“We’re going to get him ready,” Tennant said. “Coulter’s already helping him out, trying to get things going.”
Cleland completed 15 of 32 passes for 146 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 30 yard rushing.
“He’s the real deal,” Richards said. “He makes some great reads. A couple times we were right there and he’d thread the needle six inches to the left of us, or six inches to the right.”
The running game established, the Buckeyes were able to get Carter going in the second half. He ended up completing six of 11 passes — all but one attempt coming after halftime — for 83 yards. He also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Ethan Gail caught four passes for 64 yards, while McDonald caught two for 19 yards.
The Marauders take a break from league play to host Warren next week. After that, they’ll have two league games coming against Athens and Alexander.
Whether or not Cleland is there remains to be seen, but Tennant said Meigs will be prepared either way.
“We’re finding we can’t sit here and come out slow and make mistakes and expect to win,” Tennant said. “We have to come out, we have to be perfect. From here on out, one mistake could cost us the game. We have to get things straightened out.”
It was a win the Buckeyes desperately needed, as they remain a game back in the loss column of Wellston. They’ll take their new-found run game to Vinton County
on Friday.
“We just have to hope somebody knocks off Wellston and keep taking care of business and keep getting better every week,” Richards said.
Nelsonville-York 42, Meigs 16
Meigs 8 0 8 0 — 16
Nelsonville-York 21 14 0 7 — 42
NY — Colton Snyder, 1-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 6:35, 1st
NY — Kobi Bennington, 37-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 6:11, 1st
M — Wyatt Hoover, 18-yard pass from Coulter Cleland (Abe Lundy run), 4:10, 1st
NY — Kobi Bennington, 7-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 1:35, 1st
NY — Tucker Levering, recovered fumble in end zone (Alec Taylor kick), 11:56, 2nd
NY — Drew Carter, 3-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), :12, 2nd
M — Dillon Howard, 41-yard pass from Coulter Cleland (Coulter Cleland run), 11:01, 3rd
NY — Colton Snyder, 1-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 11:03, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
M NY
First downs 12 17
Plays from scrimmage 47 69
Rushing (plys-yds) 13-76 57-287
Passing yards 146 83
Total net yards 222 370
Passes (cmp-att-int) 15-39-1 6-12-0
Fumbles (no-lost) 3-3 0-0
Penalties (no-yds) 4-47 9-70
Punts (no-avg) 4-34 3-32.6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Meigs — Coulter Cleland 6-30, Jake McElroy 2-22, Wyatt Hoover 3-21, Abe Lundy 2-3; Nelsonville-York — Kobi Bennington 19-134 2 TDs, Hudson Stalder 11-68, Drew Carter 6-29 TD, Colton Snyder 11-25 2 TDs, Makhi Williams 6-25, Gavin Richards 1-4, Jared Justice 1-1, Maleek Williams 1-1, Brandon Charles 1-0.
PASSING
Meigs — Coulter Cleland 15-32-1-146 2 TDs, Wyatt Hoover 0-2-0-0; Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter 6-11-0-83, Maleek Williams 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING
Meigs — Dillon Howard 1-41 TD, Zach Searles 3-38, Wyatt Hoover 2-25 TD, Griffin Cleland 6-24, Braydon Stanley 1-13, Jake McElroy 2-5; Nelsonville-York — Ethan Gail 4-64, Christopher McDonald 2-19.
