It was a beautifully perfect, 70-degree day last Saturday. Noah Watkins went for a walk around the track at Nelsonville-York’s Boston Field with his wife, Katie, and couldn’t help but shake his head.
Watkins, the head track and field coach at Nelsonville-York, would have been leading his Buckeyes in the annual Rocky Invitational, the biggest invitational in the state of Ohio.
“It was kind of surreal,” Watkins said. “My wife and I came over that afternoon and walked the track — when it should have been filled with thousands of people — it was kind of depressing to think of all the things that could have been happening.
“It probably would have been the best Rocky in terms of weather in the history of the event,” he added.
Watkins and the Buckeyes are among the spring sports teams whose seasons have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has currently suspended all spring sports activities — events or practices — until at least May 4.
The annual Rocky Invitational is one of the many athletic events that won’t happen in 2020. There were 60 boys and girls teams that competed in the Rocky Invite last season. According to Watkins, 54 state qualifiers later emerged from the meet, including 18 state placers, six state runner-ups and a state champion.
“It’s a huge event,” Watkins said. “I have old athletes come back and work it and watch. The community really comes together too. Usually (Rocky Brands CEO) Mike Brooks comes and speaks before it. It’s a big event and it just didn’t happen.”
It would have been the first major event of a busy spring season for Watkins and the Buckeyes, had the virus not altered daily life. Nelsonville-York is also scheduled to host the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division meet for the first time since 2015, as well as the Division III Southeast District track and field meet.
Those three events alone when have provided a financial boost to the school.
“We’re maybe missing out on all of those, which are pretty big fundraisers especially for the boosters,” Watkins said.
Watkins said the Buckeyes have around 50 athletes practicing when the season was initially put on hold. He said the message to the athletes was to stay safe.
“Make sure you stay inside, don’t be congregating with friends, but also to still get some running in, get some exercise,” Watkins said.
Watkins said the coaches and athletes are checking in with each other at least once a week using google classroom.
“I put up suggested workouts for them because we really can’t be coaching them right now, face to face, just reminding them that it’s important just to get outside and stay active and also to take care of themselves mentally,” Watkins said.
The Buckeyes have regularly sent athletes to the state track and field meet under Watkins. Courtnee Heskett advanced to the finals in the Division III 200 meter dash last year as a sophomore.
As a junior, Watkins said Heskett’s indoor 200 meter time from the winter could have placed her in the top four of last year’s outdoor state meet. She was ready for a big spring on the track.
Watkins said he feels disappointment for juniors like Heskett and Rece Mohler. Mohler is a junior sprinter who was poised for a breakout season after being forced to sit out last year’s postseason tournament due to OHSAA transfer rules.
“What a lot of people don’t realize, for the seniors this is a really big year for them, because it’s their last year, but as far as kids that want to go onto college and recruiting, the junior year of spring sports is probably one of their biggest years,” Watkins said. “So for a couple of our kids that really want to run in college, this is kind of a big letdown for them too.”
Haley Hurd, a first-place finisher in the shot put at last year’s Rocky Invitational, is one of those seniors who would like to get a final chance to throw in high school. She has signed to throw next season at the University of Charleston and works year-round on the sport.
“She comes and throws with me, then goes to basketball practice,” N-Y throws coach Jason Andrews said after Hurd announced her college signing back in December. “That’s just the kind of girl she is. She’s the kind of athlete that makes me love coaching after all these years.”
The hope for spring sports athletes is that some form of a shortened season could still happen. Watkins said if everything was safe and OK for competition, that it wouldn’t take long for athletes to get ready for a track and field meet.
The OHSAA announced on Wednesday that if the track and field season could begin practicing on May 4, that the season could begin on May 9, with the state tournament taking place June 26-27.
“If we came back, we would only need a week and we could start doing track meets,” he said. “That’s one of the good things about track, kids can go out and run on their own. They can be by themselves, they can social distance and still run.”
The OHSAA’s ultimate decision about the future of spring sports will likely coincide on whether or not Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reopens schools in May, or shuts them down for the rest of the school year. A total shutdown would likely spell the cancelation of spring sports.
“That’s the biggest nature of this, is the uncertainty,” Watkins said. “We don’t really know. Whenever I’m asked, I’ve had some parents ask if I think we’ll have a season or do you think we’ll extend it, I basically tell them, I’m just listening to the experts. I’m just a high school coach. I’m not a doctor. When the doctors and the governor tell us we can come back, that’s when we can start planning to come back. Until then we have to take this serious.”
Watkins tweeted on Saturday about the fact that the Rocky Invitational did not take place, but also delivered a message of hope that future meets will happen, if not this season then next year. He said that is the message he is giving his athletes in the event that the season does get canceled.
“The biggest message we’ve been trying to convey to these kids is this idea that it may take time,” he said. “We may not have this season, but at the same time we will eventually get through this. We’ll get through it together. We’ll come back stronger.”
Watkins also said that the perspective of athletes and coaches will change due to the temporary loss of sports. No longer should anyone take for granted that a track and field season is a certainty.
“Maybe we’ll come back with a little more of a focus on the sport, knowing that every time you walk out there it could be the last time you actually compete,” Watkins said. “This is a weird event. It happens once a century or so, but still just the idea that anything can happen, maybe cherish those meets on a Tuesday night a little bit more than we did before.”
