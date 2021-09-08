ROCKSPRINGS — The Nelsonville-York volleyball team earned a road victory inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division on Tuesday.
The Buckeyes traveled to Meigs High School's Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium and picked up a 3-0 victory.
Nelsonville-York won by scores of 25-18, 25-11, 25-21 to improve to 5-2 overall, and 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Mackenzie Hurd had a big night. The senior collected 19 kills and 15 assists, also adding five digs.
Ryleigh Giffin added 21 assists, eight kills and 10 digs.
Chloe Lehman also had eight kills and four total blocks for the Buckeyes.
Lyndsey Spencer and Abby Riffle also had contributions from the back row.
Spencer had 21 digs and two aces, while Riffle had four aces and eight digs.
The Buckeyes return home on Thursday for another TVC-Ohio match, hosting Alexander.
