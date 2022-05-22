NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York opened tournament action on its home turf.
The Buckeyes claimed a Division III Southeast District boys' track and field championship on Saturday, scoring 92 points in the event held at Dave Boston Field.
Nelsonville-York edged Huntington, which was second with 90 points.
Southeastern was third with 79.5 points, followed by Waterford with 71 points.
The Nelsonville-York girls also finished as district runner-ups in Division III, scoring 79 points. The Buckeyes were beat out only by Adena's 114 points.
Nelsonville-York won individual district titles in five events in boys competition, sending advancing to the regional tournament in eight events.
The Buckeye girls had four first-place finishes, advancing to regional competition in eight events.
The top four in each event advance to the regional track and field meet.
Makhi Williams and Trinity Shockey each led the way for Nelsonville-York. Both sophomores won the 100 and 200 meter sprints.
Williams anchored N-Y's winning 4x100 and 4x200 teams, while Shockey was part of the champion 4x200 relay and 4x400 relays.
Williams won the 100 meters with a time of 11.03 seconds, surging ahead of Paint Valley's Cole Miller (11.27).
Williams, a state qualifier in the 200 meters a year ago as a freshman, also took first on Saturday in the 200. He ran the race in 22.48 seconds, again beating out Miller (22.79).
The Buckeyes added onto their point total in the sprint relays. James Koska, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Williams won the 4x100 relay in 44.55 seconds.
Koska, Inman, Stalder and Williams also flew to a win in the 4x200 relay in 1:32.49.
Nelsonville-York was second in the 4x400 relay. Thatcher Smith, Trenton Morrissey, Stalder and Karl Warren posted a time of 3:42.99, behind only Huntington (3:39.35).
Drew Douglas gave the Buckeyes a champion in a field event. The junior won the pole vault at 11 feet, comfortably ahead of Adena's Payton Whitley (10-4).
Morrissey was also a two-time qualifier in the hurdles. He was second in the 110 meter hurdles at 16.37 seconds, and second in the 300 hurdles at 43.81 seconds.
Shockey started her day on Saturday with a win in the 100 meters. Her time of 13.03 seconds was just ahead of Oak HIll's Ivy Gentry (13.09 seconds).
Shockey added another win in the 200 meters with a time of 27.29 seconds.
Shockey also helped Nelsonville-York win in the 4x200 meter relay. Chloee Vohlken, Bianca Gerity, Shockey and Kalena Sagage won at 1:54.53.
In the 4x400 meter relay, the Buckeyes also earned another win. Gerity, Vohlken, Sagage and Shockey won at 4:27.27.
Sagage also advances in the 400 meters for N-Y. She was second with a time of 1:03.67, edged out by Beaver Eastern's Addison Cochenour (1:03.35).
Vohlken (fourth place, 100 meter hurdles, 17.84), Gerity (fourth, pole vault, 7-4) and Kendra Monnin (fourth, shot put, 33-7.5) all advance to regional competition in their respective events.
Trimble's Laikyn Imler was part of a pair of wins for the Tomcats.
Imler is the district champion in the 100 meter hurdles, winning with a time of 16.25 seconds. She beat out Huntington's Allison Basye (17.07 seconds).
Imler also anchored Trimble's first-place 4x100 relay team. Katelynn Coey, Abby Weber and Jaylee Orsborne combined with Imler for a time of 54.00 seconds.
Coey had a second-place finish for the Tomcats in the 300 meter hurdles. Her time of 49.63 seconds was behind only Southern's Kayla Evans (49.28 seconds).
Trimble's Weber was also third in the 1600 to advance with a time of 5:55.06.
Trimble's girls were seventh in the district as a team with 42 points.
Federal Hocking's girls were eighth with 32 points. Stella Gilcher accounted for eight of those points.
The sophomore was second in the pole vault at 9 feet, beaten only by Adena's Claire Robinson. She holds a district record with 9 feet, 8 inches.
Federal Hocking's team of Rosemary Stephens, Ava Tolson, Piper Biesinger and Sage Helon advance in the 4x800 relay. The Lancers were third with a time of 10:47.22.
Stephens and Helon also advanced individually in their events on Saturday.
Stephens was fourth in the 3200 meters at 13:49.40.
Helon was fourth in the 800 meters at 2:32.74.
The Trimble boys were 10th with 26 points. Levi Weber finished second in the 800 to continue his season, posting a time of 2:07.68.
Trimble's Beau Burba also moves on in the 100 meter dash. He was fourth with a time of 11.57 seconds.
Federal Hocking's Evan Mcpherson also advanced by finishing second in the 1600 with a time of 4:39.59.
The Division III, Region 11 track and field meet will be held on Wednesday and Friday at Southeastern High School.
The top four in each event will advance to the state tournament.
