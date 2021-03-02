NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes closed their 2020-21 boys' basketball season with a two-game winning streak.
The Buckeyes closed their campaign on Sunday afternoon with a 56-53 victory over the Meigs Marauders inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The final makeup game of the season gave Nelsonville-York its first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win.
The Buckeyes finished the season at 5-18 overall, and 1-11 in the TVC-Ohio.
Nelsonville-York lost at North Adams, 77-61, last Monday in the Division III sectional tournament.
Their tournament season completed, the Buckeyes then lost a TVC-Ohio makeup game at Wellston last Tuesday, before defeating the Miller Falcons at home on Thursday to end a 17-game losing streak.
The Buckeyes had seven players in the scoring column against Meigs.
Senior Ethan Gail led the way with 13 points, making six 2-point field goals and one of his two free throw attempts.
Senior Trevor Morrissey added nine points, making two 3-pointers, a 2-pointer and one of his two free throw tries.
Braydin McKee and Trent Morrissey each added eight points in the victory, each making four 2-point field goals.
Drew Carter tallied seven points, making 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Keagan Swope also added seven points, making three 2-point field goals and one of his two free throw attempts.
Senior Joe Tome also added four points, making a pair of 2-point field goals.
The Buckeyes had a big start, leading 17-6 after one quarter. The lead stood at 34-19 going to halftime. Meigs cut the deficit to 44-32 going to the fourth.
Meigs won the final quarter, 21-12, but the Buckeyes held on for the victory.
Coulter Cleland paced the Marauders with 20 points, making seven 2-point field goals and six of his nine free throw attempts. Wyatt Hoover added 15 points for Meigs. Brayden Stanley added 14 points.
