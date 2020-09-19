McARTHUR — Alec Taylor found redemption rather quickly on Friday night.
Taylor was the hero for the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes, as the senior made the game-winning field goal in a 17-14, double-overtime win at Vinton County High School.
Taylor missed a 20-yard field goal in the first overtime. However, N-Y's defense got consecutive stops, giving him another chance in the second overtime.
Taylor made a 28-yard walk-off field goal for the win.
Taylor was mobbed on the field by his teammates as the Buckeyes got a big win in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Buckeyes' second win in a row improves their record to 2-2 overall, and 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Vinton County saw a two-game winning streak end, as it falls to 2-2 both overall and in the TVC-Ohio.
The Buckeyes got the first possession of overtime and drove to the Vikings' 3-yard line before stalling out. That was when Taylor missed his first OT field goal attempt.
The Vikings couldn't capitalize, being forced to also try a fourth-down field goal. Tristin Malmstrom had the leg on a 30-yard attempt, but it was wide to the right, and the game continued.
Vinton County got the ball first in the second overtime, and lost a fumble on a handoff exchange on the first play.
Nelsonville-York's Karl Warren jumped on the football, and the Buckeyes had the critical turnover.
The Buckeyes were able to gain nine yards to the Vikings' 11-yard line before facing a fourth-and-one. Head coach Rusty Richards called on Taylor, and this time he made his 28-yard attempt.
It was also a measure of revenge for Nelsonville-York, which had lost a close one at Vinton County two years ago. The Buckeyes have won two in a row against the Vikings, and 19 of the last 21 overall in the series.
Nelsonville-York had to rally to get the win, falling behind 14-0 at halftime.
The Buckeyes got on the board in the third quarter thanks to a 6-yard touchdown run by Jared Justice. A 32-yard completion from Drew Carter to Christopher McDonald on fourth-and-12 set up the score.
Nelsonville-York pulled off a hook-and-ladder to tie the game.
The Buckeyes started a fourth-quarter drive at their own 41, and Carter dropped back and delivered a short pass to Ethan Gail.
Gail caught the pass, and with a defender beginning to tackle him, was able to lateral the ball back to Makhi Williams.
The freshman caught the lateral in stride and raced down the sideline for the touchdown. Taylor's extra point tied the game at 14-14.
The touchdown went for 59 yards, with Gail catching a 4-yard pass that turned into a 55-yard scamper for Williams' first career varsity touchdown.
Williams also caught a 31-yard pass, giving him 86 yards receiving.
Carter completed 11 of 16 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. McDonald caught five passes for 62 yards, while Justice had 22 yards on four carries. Taylor also caught a 35-yard pass in addition to his field goal.
Vinton County hosts Alexander on Friday, while Nelsonville-York travels to River Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.