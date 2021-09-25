ROCKSPRINGS — The Nelsonville-York defense faced a difficult challenge on Friday in trying to contain Meigs and its standout quarterback, Coulter Cleland.
Not only did the Buckeyes contain the Marauders, they kept their high-powered offense completely out of the end zone.
Nelsonville-York won a key Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division road game on Friday, 13-6, at Meigs High School's Farmer's Bank Stadium.
The Buckeyes are 3-3 overall after winning for the third week in a row. They're also 2-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
Meigs falls to 2-3, and 1-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Buckeyes' defense got stop after stop, as Meigs' only touchdown was scored by its defense.
The Marauders were held to 176 yards of total offense, getting stopped inside the red zone on multiple occasions.
The Buckeyes countered with 312 yards of total offense, led by tailback Hudson Stalder and quarterback Drew Carter.
Stalder rushed carries the ball 27 times, gaining 148 yards on the ground. Carter also added 66 yards on 10 carries, as well as completing 3 of 6 passes for 83 yards.
Cleland completed 13 of 22 passes for 91 yards, also being held to negative-one yard rushing on 11 attempts.
The Buckeyes scored first on Carter's 26-yard touchdown pass to Leighton Loge for a 6-0 lead with 4:56 left in the opening quarter.
The score remained the same until Carter's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:07 left in the third. Ben Perry's extra point gave N-Y a 13-0 advantage.
The Buckeyes' defense got a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter when Cleland fumbled a center-snap exchange and was unable to get in the end zone.
The Marauders' defense made up for it on Nelsonville-York's next drive. Jake McElroy was able to strip the ball away from Stalder, returning it 13 yards for a touchdown.
Meigs trailed 13-6 with 9:45 to play, but would get no closer.
Nelsonville-York fumbled three times in the game, with Meigs recovering all three.
Landon Inman also caught one pass for 31 yards for the Buckeyes, while AJ Stone caught one pass for 26 yards.
Kolten Thomas caught three passes for 29 yards for Meigs. Conlee Burnmen led the Marauders in rushing with 43 yards on six carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.