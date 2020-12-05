A total of nine members of the Athens Bulldogs boys’ soccer team garnered all-district or all-league awards for the 2020 fall season.

Senior Donovan O’Malley and junior Braulio Rosas-Clouse landed on the Southeast District First Team, while senior Charlie Strohm and sophomore Brady Jaunarajs earned second-team honors. Sophomores Luke Scanlan and Zane Evans were named honorable mention. In addition, O’Malley garnered the Award for Academic Excellence, given to seniors with a GPA of 3.7 or above.

O’Malley and Rosas-Clouse likewise earned recognition at the league level, being named to the Mid-Ohio Valley Soccer League (MOVSL) first team alongside senior Will Matters. Sophomore Walji Dadem and freshman Austin Jaunarajs took home MOVSL honorable mention.

The Bulldogs finished the season 8-4-3, reaching the district finals for the fifth time in the past six years under head coach Simon Diki. Seniors Andrew Lewis, Moss Leobker-Conrad, Donovan O’Malley, Charlie Strohm and Will Matters finish their careers with an impressive 49-16-10 record. The Athens soccer community would like to thank the seniors for their many contributions on and off the pitch.


Load comments