The OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championship meet was held at the Canton McKinley Natatorium last Wednesday and Thursday.
Lourdes Benencia Courreges and Cole Huebner, representing Athens High School, joined the best swimmers in the state for this championship event.
The top 24 times statewide in each event qualified to compete.
Benencia Courreges competed in the Girls 100 Breaststroke placing 19th.
Huebner finished 12th in the Boys 50 Freestyle and 14th in the Boys 100 Freestyle.
The duo qualified for the state competition after qualifying out of the district championship meet which was held at Bowling Green.
Athletes representing Athens High School and Federal Hocking High School competed at the district level, which featured over 300 athletes who had to qualify for the championship meet.
The Athens Bulldogs boys' team (148) placed fourth behind team champion Dover (218.5), River View (171.5) and Granville (167).
Huebner led Athens by claiming the 50 Freestyle, which automatically qualified him for the OHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championship. Huebner placed third in the 100 Freestyle which also earned him a spot in the state championship.
Huebner was not the only Bulldog to score points. He was joined by Campbell Hauschild (5th 200 Individual Medley), Sam Gutekanst (8th 200 Individual Medley, 5th 500 Freestyle), Gabi Santiago Flores (16th 100 Butterfly, 15th 500 Freestyle) and Caleb Huebner (13th 200 Freestyle,11th 100 Backstroke).
The Bulldog relay teams of Kenny Fridrich, Caleb Huebner, Hauschild, and Cole Huebner placed 5th in the 200 Freestyle Relay and 3rd in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
The Federal Hocking Lancers’ Ashton Tucker (23rd 100 Butterfly) and Jake Clark (24th 200 Freestyle) also competed.
Lourdes Benencia Courreges’ 3rd place 100 Breaststroke performance led the Athens girls’ team and qualified her for the state meet.
The Lady Bulldogs (112 points) finished ninth behind overall team champion Columbus School for Girls. Benencia Courreges was joined on the podium by teammates Kristina Rana (4th 100 Backstroke, 10th 200 Freestyle), Nikki Bean (16th 50 Freestyle, 15th 100 Butterfly), Zoe Miller (9th 500 Freestyle), and Sarah Deering (14th 500 Freestyle).
The 200 Medley Relay team (Rana, Benencia Courreges, Bean, Izzy Pittaway) finished in 6th place. Those same ladies joined together for a 7th place finish in the 200 Freestyle Relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.