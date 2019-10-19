WELLSTON — The Wellston Golden Rockets have been the talk of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division so far this season, a physical defense combined with a power running game.
On Friday, the Athens Bulldogs showed that they have a tough and physical defensive unit too.
They also have play-making quarterback Joey Moore leading the way, and as a result are still the team to beat in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens made a statement that its still the top dog in the TVC, coming away with an impressive 34-18 win at Wellston's C.H. Jones Field.
"It means a lot," Athens senior Nate Trainer said. "We were ready for this game. I'm at a loss for words. I'm so proud of how everyone played. We played our hearts out."
The Rockets had a big crowd on Homecoming, and were aiming squarely for the Bulldogs' league championship. Athens (4-4, 4-0 TVC-Ohio) never trailed, winning its 10th consecutive league contest.
"We knew we had to come in and play well," Athens coach Nathan White said. "We really had to challenge our kids to come in and block out everything they've heard and dig in every single play and do your job. Man, they bought into it."
Wellston had only allowed 66 points all season, but the Bulldogs' up-tempo offense proved to be too much.
Athens pushed the pace and piled up 411 yards of total offense on 67 plays. Moore was the catalyst as he completed 13 of 22 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing 21 times for 109 yards and two more scores.
"They've got athletes everywhere," Wellston coach Mike Smith said. "I think they were a little stronger up front than we were tonight and I think that's where they ended up winning the ball game."
Athens' defense stepped up the challenge, holding Wellston to 235 yards of offense. The Rockets (6-2, 3-1 TVC-Ohio) gained 116 yards on 42 rushes — just 2.7 yards per carry.
"They're a physical team," Trainer said of Wellston. "We knew we were going to have to match it. Our d-line, our linebackers, especially our d-line, they played their butts off. Everyone got after it. We matched their physicality and made things happen."
Wellston senior Rylan Molihan led the Rockets' attack with 73 yards on 24 carries, also catching three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Athens benefitted greatly from the return of Trainer, who missed the previous game against Meigs with a hip injury.
He caught eight passes for 105 yards against Wellston, and also made numerous tackles at linebacker on the defensive side of the football.
Athens had great efforts across the board on defense, with Trainer, Aiden Kostival, Drake George, Braxton Springer, Corbin Stalder, Peyton Gail, Dylan Wogerman and Isaiah Butcher among others seemingly making stop after stop.
Athens set the tone early, scoring on its second drive to lead 7-0 after Stalder's 4-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs had seven first downs on the first two drives, setting the tone with their rapid pace of play.
"We wanted to push it," Trainer said of the tempo. "We could tell even early that they were getting gassed. Just kept the foot on the pedal."
Athens' defense also made an early play that helped slow the Rockets' momentum. Wellston quarterback RJ Kemp had a 22-yard run that set up a first-and-goal at the 10-yard line on its second drive of the game.
Wellston would eventually move the ball to Athens' 4-yard line. On third down, Kemp was pressured up the middle by Stalder into an incomplete pass. On fourth down, it was Gail who applied pressure to Kemp, who was unable to connect with Molihan after scrambling out of the pocket.
"I was so proud of our kids tonight for thinking, 'OK, they have a first down at the 5, let's dig in and stop them four times,'" White said. "I just can't tell you how proud I am of the toughness and the effort."
Wellston also had a fourth-quarter drive that reached Athens' 3-yard line before Devin Loew made a stop to deny Wellston a touchdown.
"Not only do you not get points out of it, it just kills momentum," Smith said of the missed opportunities. "When you're inside the 10, you have to score, and we didn't do that. When that happens, this is the result."
The Rockets did cash in on one first-half opportunity. Molihan came in motion and caught a short flip pass from Kemp, got around the edge and raced 30 yards down the sidelines for a score.
But in another sign of Athens' toughness, the Rockets were stopped on their 2-point rushing attempt.
Wellston went for 2 after all three of its touchdowns, only to see a rushing attempt up the middle stopped by the interior of the Bulldogs' defense.
Athens had the toughness, and it also had the big-play ability on its side.
Braeden Halbert intercepted a second-quarter Kemp pass and returned it 39 yards, setting up Moore's 5-yard run to give Athens the 13-6 lead.
Halbert and Young both struck on another huge momentum shift before halftime.
Young lofted a pass up toward the back of the end zone toward Halbert, who had a step on his defender. Halbert hauled in the 32-yard pass, and Athens led 20-6 with just 20 seconds left in the half.
The Bulldogs even shook off a bit of adversity that hit in the third quarter.
Athens lost a fumble on its first offensive snap of the second half, Wellston's Josh Bodey recovering at the Athens 21-yard line.
Wellston eventually scored on Jonathon Garvin's 2-yard plunge — after a fourth-down pass interference call on Athens kept the drive alive. Garvin lost the ball as he went toward the goal line, but it was ruled he had already broken the plane.
Wellston trailed just 20-12, but it was no problem for the Bulldogs because they still had Moore on their side.
Facing a fourth-and-11 in the fourth quarter, Moore found Stalder wide open running up the middle of the field.
Moore spotted Stalder and the result was a 27-12 Athens lead after the 34-yard touchdown pass with 11:43 left in the game.
"That's been a good play for us all year and Joey did a great job," White said. "That's one of the few plays where it could go to anybody. We kind of put it on Joe to see what they're in and find the safety, throw it to the guy who's open. You can't draw it up any better. He did it perfectly."
Moore delivered the dagger to Wellston's unbeaten TVC mark on the next drive, racing for a 39-yard touchdown. Moore handed out a devastating stiff arm to a Rocket defender on the play, giving Athens a 34-12 advantage.
"Joe's one of the best football players I've played with," Trainer said. "The kid just brings it every day. He's one of the best teammates I've ever had."
Stalder also came up big for Athens in the win, rushing for 101 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns.
For the Rockets, it was their first loss since the season opener. They no longer control their own destiny in the TVC, but they still have plenty to play for in the final two weeks as they attempt to make the playoffs in Division V.
"We've got to let this one go. It's over with," Smith said. "Let this one go. Go on to the next one. Come in here Friday and be ready to play Meigs, then we have to go to a tough Vinton County team. We still have work to do."
The Bulldogs have a final road game at River Valley before closing the season at home with Nelsonville-York.
It's a simple equation for Athens — win those two games and it will win a second straight outright TVC-Ohio title.
"That's something our kids have done a great job of, keeping that as a goal but it's all out the window if you slip up one game," White said. "We're going to lock in on River Valley and go get it done, think about nothing else."
Athens 34, Wellston 18
Athens;7;13;0;14;—;34
Wellston;0;6;6;6;—;18
A — Corbin Stalder, 4-yard run (Drake George kick), 5:04, 1st
W — Rylan Molihan, 30-yard pass from RJ Kemp (run failed), 10:15, 2nd
A — Joey Moore, 5-yard run (kick failed), 5:46, 2nd
A — Braedan Halbert, 32-yard pass from Joey Moore (Drake George kick), :20, 2nd
W — Jonathon Garvin, 2-yard run (run failed), 5:29, 3rd
A — Corbin Stalder, 34-yard pass from Joey Moore (Drake George kick), 11:43, 4th
A — Joey Moore, 39-yard run (Drake George kick), 8:32, 4th
W — Rylan Molihan, 3-yard run (run failed), 3:52, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;A;W
First downs;22;11
Plays from scrimmage;67;57
Rushing (plys-yds);45-216;42-116
Passing yards;195;119
Total net yards;411;235
Passes (cmp-att-int);13-22-1;8-15-1
Fumbles (no-lost);2-2;0-0
Penalties (no-yds);7-48;2-25
Punts (no-avg);1-34;4-26.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Athens — Joey Moore 21-109 2 TDs, Corbin Stalder 15-101 TD, Nate Trainer 5-14, Peyton Gail 2-0, TEAM 2-(-8); Wellston — Rylan Molihan 24-73 TD, RJ Kemp 12-31, Jonathon Garvin 6-12 TD
PASSING
Athens — Joey Moore 13-22-1-195 2 TDs; Wellston — RJ Kemp 8-15-1-119
RECEIVING
Athens — Nate Trainer 8-105, Braeden Halbert 2-46 TD, Corbin Stalder 1-34 TD, Peyton Gail 1-11, Reece Wallace 1-(-1); Wellston — Jeremiah Frisby 1-56, Rylan Molihan 3-36 TD, Jonathon Garvin 2-14, Hunter Smith 2-13
