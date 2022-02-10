The Athens Bulldogs and their senior class were able to enjoy a successful week in their final games at McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens opened the postseason with a convincing victory on Thursday, rolling to a 45-15 win in a Division II sectional semifinal against Logan Elm.
The Bulldogs won two games on their home court this week — they also defeated Wellston on Senior Night on Monday — and have the opportunity to play for a sectional title on Monday at Fairfield Union.
Athens seniors Bailey Davis, Harper Bennett, Annika Benton, Haylie Mills, Kesi Federspiel, Destiny Chiki, Kianna Benton and Pam Alier helped the Bulldogs improve to 6-15 after the tournament win.
"I think it's a great thing for them as having eight seniors, Monday was pretty challenging to get everybody through," Athens coach Phil Koska said "That is a big cycle. Tonight helped it a little more. It was very nice to be able to get everybody a few more minutes on the court."
No. 15 seeded Athens cruised past No. 18 Logan Elm (0-21) thanks in large part to its defense.
The Braves were held to 7 of 26 shooting with 29 turnovers. They never scored more than four points in any quarter.
"We practiced (Wednesday), we worked on man-to-man, switching everything," Koska said. "It worked out pretty well. We talked about active hands and being busy, just being straight up, playing tall. We had a height advantage for a change. That was kind of nice and it worked out for us."
The Bulldogs certainly used their height to their advantage, winning the rebounding battle 57-35. Mills had 15 rebounds while Emily Zuber added 13.
"Both the post players worked really hard tonight getting those rebounds," Koska said. "They both wanted it. We've been coaching them up the last 24 hours, telling them we needed them to be big today. They definitely stepped up and helped our team tonight."
Athens scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed. The Bulldogs were certainly in control, but the lead was just 20-8 at halftime.
Federspiel scored two quick baskets in the third quarter, starting a run that put the game completely out of reach for Logan Elm.
Federspiel got a steal and score, then drove to the basket for two more points and a 24-8 lead.
Federspiel scored eight points in the third quarter, a frame Athens won 16-4 to take a commanding 36-12 lead into the fourth.
Koska said third-quarter slumps have been something that has plagued Athens at times this season, but not on Thursday.
"We really wanted to make sure we had the energy coming out of halftime and into the third quarter where we didn't have that slump," he said. "I wanted them to be aggressive so we did a little half-court trapping. I think it really engaged them a lot faster. We may look at that again in the future."
Athens continued to build on the lead, going ahead 44-14 with 4:09 to play when Asa Holcombe scored on a jumper.
Federspiel led Athens with 12 points, five steals and two assists. She was the only Bulldog in double figures, as seven different players dented the scoring column.
Holcombe continued her strong freshman season with nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Mills had eight points and two blocked shots to go with her 15 rebounds.
Davis had six points, while Bennett had two points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. Zuber had four points to go with her 13 rebounds, while Kianna Benton had four points.
Athens only had 13 turnovers, attempting 77 field goals.
The Bulldogs travel to Fairfield Union on Monday at 7 p.m. in a sectional final.
The Falcons were 18-2 and ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Division II poll.
"Looking forward to it," Koska said. "I know I saw them here scouting us tonight. We've got film on them. We're just going to do what we do."
Athens 45, Logan Elm 15
Logan Elm;4;4;4;3;—;15
Athens;13;7;16;9;—;45
LOGAN ELM 15 (0-21)
Hannah Rhoads 1 1-5 3, Zoe Karshner 1 0-0 2, Clara Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jenna Barr 0 0-0 0, Maggie Wilson 2 0-1 4, Enaja Fischer 1 0-2 2, Cadence Haupt 2 0-0 4, Abigail Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Chloe Karshner 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 7 1-8 15; 3-point field goals: 0
ATHENS 45 (6-15)
Bailey Davis 2 1-2 6, Harper Bennett 1 0-0 2, Haylie Mills 4 0-0 8, Kesi Federspiel 6 0-2 12, Kianna Benton 2 0-0 4, Asa Holcombe 3 3-4 9, Annika Benton 0 0-0 0, Pam Alier 0 0-0 0, Emily Zuber 2 0-3 4, Maeve Scharzel 0 0-0 0, Annie Moulton 0 0-0 0, Emma Molde 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 4-11 45; 3-point field goals: 1 (Davis 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Logan Elm 7-36 (.194), 3-point field goals 0-10 (.000), Athens 20-77 (.260), 3-point field goals 1-18 (.056); Free throws — Logan Elm 1-8 (.125), Athens 4-11 (.364); Rebounds — Logan Elm 35 (Wilson 9), Athens 57 (Mills 15); Assists — Logan Elm 6, Athens 9 (Bennett 6); Blocks — Logan Elm 2, Athens 2 (Mills 2); Turnovers — Logan Elm 29, Athens 13; Steals — Logan Elm 5 (Wilson 2), Athens 24 (Bennett, Federspiel 5 apiece); Team fouls — Logan Elm 10, Athens 12.
