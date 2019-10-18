Thursday’s Division II Sectional Semifinal at R. Basil Rutter Field marked the third matchup between Warren and Athens this season.
The Bulldogs had the upper hand in the regular season, winning both games by scores of 4-2 and 3-1. Athens will advance to the Division II sectional final after beating Warren 4-2 Thursday night.
Athens headed into the game having won 4-1 over Wood County Christian last Thursday. Warren suffered a 6-1 loss to Marietta on the same day.
The story all year for the Bulldogs has been the play of Danny Goetz. The senior entered the game having scored 10 goals in the last two games. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 13-2-1, a record supported by Goetz’s 38 goals on the season. In Athens’s 4-2 win over Warren back on Aug. 20, Goetz posted a hat trick. Thursday night yielded a similar performance.
It took Goetz just six minutes to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. The goal came on an assist from fellow senior Will Pigman who got the ball to Goetz from the right side of the pitch. Athens would continue to favor the right side and score in the first half.
Athens went up 2-0 on a rebound goal from Braulio Rosas-Clouse with 18:30 left in the half. The ball fell to the sophomore after a shot on goal by Goetz. Rosas-Clouse would score on another rebound, this time with 8:18 remaining in the half.
It was all Bulldogs in the first half, both on the scoreboard and in time of possession. Warren did not get a shot off in the first 40 minutes of the game. Athens had seven shots in total, four of which were on goal. The two teams combined for 11 fouls in the half.
Keeping possession seemed to be on the mind of Athens again in the second half. However, the Warriors came out with aggression after going down 3-0 in the first 40 minutes. The game started to get physical come the second half.
Two Bulldogs and one Warrior received yellow cards in the second half. Athens would finish the game with 14 fouls.
Goetz scored his second goal with 23:35 left in the game on some impressive dribbling in the box, giving Athens a 4-0 lead. The two goals from Goetz marked the 65th and 66th goals of his career as a Bulldog.
Warren’s aggression in the second half paid off, but it was a case of too little, too late. Shane Gardner scored on a cross from Ethan Yost with 17:19 left in the game. Caleb Burns, who came on as a late substitute, scored with 2:18 left.
The Warriors were eliminated from the Division II tournament with Thursday’s loss. Warren head coach Ekrem Eksi hoped the Warriors would score early in the second half to shift momentum. The goals came late, but he appreciated the effort.
“In the second half, we took a chance,” said Eksi. “We pressured them, and we found some opportunities.”
Of the 22 players on Warren’s roster, only three are seniors. Eksi is looking forward to what he can build with the young squad he has.
“Our team is a young team. From time to time we put things together and did a really good job,” he said. “We’re going to put things together for next year, and I think they’ll be a good team. This year, I’m proud of them. They did a good job, they worked hard, and they improved a lot.”
The Bulldogs managed to control the game with their passing and possession. Head coach Simon Diki attributed the success to the midfielders.
“We’ve played (Warren) twice, so we knew exactly what we were facing,” he said. “We played hard defensively, so we were able to run them down. That helped the offense.”
Athens has its eyes set on another deep tournament run after reaching the regional finals last year. The next stop for the Bulldogs will be at McClain for the sectional final on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
“I think we’re going to do well,” said Diki. “I think with this team, and with how we played today, we might do something Saturday.”
