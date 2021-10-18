The Athens Bulldogs' season was on the line and appeared to be slipping away during a decisive fifth set against McClain.
The Tigers found themselves ahead 7-5 after Madi Sykes' kill, and seemingly had all the momentum in Monday's Division II sectional semifinal.
Athens coach Ali Koga called for a timeout, and the Bulldogs did some soul searching.
"I just really tried to emphasis that it's now or never," she said. "You have to play your game. They've got to step it up otherwise this is it. I've got six seniors and this is it for them. But I was nervous, because they were getting emotional at that point."
The Bulldogs responded to the challenge, extending their season at least one more round.
No. 7 Athens closed the fifth set on a 10-2 run to pull away from No. 10 McClain for the 3-2 victory (25-11, 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9) at McAfee Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs had their backs against the wall, but came out swinging.
"They were determined," Koga said. "They buckled down. They got it done."
Athens easily won the opening set, and played from ahead most of the night. However, McClain was able to make the plays to hang around, nearly pulling off the opening-round upset.
Athens took control in the fifth set with its offense. Harper Bennett and Ava Williams had consecutive kills to force a 7-7 tie.
Haylie Mills and Williams added two more kills to go ahead 9-7, and Athens (14-9) would never trail again.
Williams, a sophomore, had 13 kills with four coming in the final set.
"She plays a huge role on our team," Koga said. "She probably has the most kills for anyone on the team. She hadn't been quite herself the other four sets so it was big for her to come on when she did because that's when we needed her the most."
Mills also had three kills and an ace in the fifth set, her final kill lifting Athens to an 11-8 lead.
Mills finished the match with 10 kills.
The Bulldogs finished the match with Greta Gunderson on the outside. Her kill provided Athens with a 13-8 lead, when Kesi Federspiel's ace put Athens on match point.
Gunderson's final kill allowed Athens to finally celebrate the 15-9 victory, and advancement in the Division II bracket.
Gunderson led Athens with 15 kills in the victory.
Bennett gave the Bulldogs a fourth player in double-figure kills as the senior finished with 11.
"Harper's a very smart player," Koga said. "She can read the defense, and know when to tip and when to swing. She did a really good job of reading those holes and getting kills off of that."
Layken Mullins found those weapons, as the senior setter had 45 assists.
Serving was also key for the Bulldogs, as seven players combined for 23 aces.
Bennett, Mullins, Grace Reed and Bailey Davis each served up four aces, while Federspiel had three aces. Bailee Toadvine and Mills both had two aces.
"They were serving aggressively and it was helping," Koga.
The Bulldogs roared out of the gate against the Tigers (10-12), the third-place team from the Frontier Athletic Conference.
Athens used a 17-1 run to lead 22-8, with Williams' kill providing the 25-11 margin.
That set wasn't a precursor of what was to come however, as McClain proved to be a difficult foe to shake.
The Tigers trailed 18-14 in the second set. Just when it was looking like the Bulldogs might have a 2-0 lead, McClain started to rally back.
Evelyn Vanzant's ace tied the score at 19-19, and Sykes' ace gave McClain a 23-21 advantage.
The set concluded after two Athens attack errors gave McClain the 25-22 win, evening the match.
The Bulldogs were in a battle at that point, the tournament battle tied 1-1.
"I do think McClain turned on after the first set and did a much better job on defense after that. But I think the girls relaxed, then got emotional, then really had to rally to fight to bring it back," Koga said.
Athens reestablished control in the third set, going ahead 19-11 and eventually winning 25-16 after Mullins' block at the net.
The fourth set went back and forth, with Athens lead 20-18 after Bennett's ace.
Mills' kill put Athens ahead 23-22, but the Tigers kept their season alive, at least for the moment.
Abby Atkinson's kill tied the score, then Kylea Toney had consecutive kills to send McClain to the dramatic 25-23 victory.
The Tigers then continued that momentum into the fifth set, leading 7-5 after Iva Easter had an ace, and Sykes a kill.
That led to Koga's timeout, the Bulldogs getting the final run to go in their favor.
Up next is a rematch against Vinton County.
The Vikings are the bracket's No. 2 seed, and swept No. 15 Warren 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 on Monday.
Vinton County (21-1 overall) was a perfect 12-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division this year, including a pair of wins against Athens.
The Bulldogs get a third crack at the Vikings, this time with a sectional championship on the line.
Athens travels to Vinton County on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
"I think the key to our success is making sure to keep it in play and our defense being super scrappy," Koga said. "They (Vinton County) do have some good swings, and we have to let those go and go into the next play ready to go. Keeping the ball alive is our key."
