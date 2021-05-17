Olivia Banks stepped into a high pressure situation with the season potentially on the line.
The Athens sophomore was called upon to take the softball in the pitching circle, the Bulldogs trailing 3-1 in a bases-loaded situation against Logan Elm.
Banks was ready for the challenge.
"I've been practicing hard all year.," she said. "Had a lot of experience like this so it was natural to me. I've had a lot of situations coming in with bases loaded or coming in in big situations. It was comfortable for me."
Banks got out of the fourth-inning jam, and Athens eventually rallied back for a dramatic victory on Monday.
The No. 2 seeded Bulldogs continued their season at least another round, knocking off No. 11 Logan Elm 7-5 in a Division II district semifinal at a rainy Athens High School.
Athens improves to 24-5, and more importantly will face No. 1 Sheridan in Wednesday's district championship game.
"It's crazy," Athens sophomore first baseman Kateyanne Walburn said. "We wouldn't expect this and we were going into this season just hoping for TVC. We're coming out here and we're winning all these sectional and district (games). It's amazing."
The Braves (13-11) won road games at Waverly and Hillsboro to get to the district tournament. They proved to be a tough out, going ahead 3-0 against Athens' ace pitcher Ashleigh James after the top of the third inning.
The Bulldogs' offense eventually settled in, scoring in the final four innings for the district tournament victory.
"I think what really kept us going was staying calm, and trusting each other," Walburn said. "Because all of us have a family bond and it's really easy to know we have each other's backs."
Banks picked up the Bulldogs in a big way against Logan Elm, earning the pitching win by going the final 3 1-3 innings.
Banks was also 3 for 3 at the plate with an intentional walk, coming a triple away from the hitting for the cycle.
"I'm so proud of her, she works so hard for that," Walburn said. "It makes me happy to see her go out there and dominate."
Banks got Athens on the board with her solo blast in the third inning against Logan Elm's Carly King, cutting the deficit to 3-1. It was her fifth home run of the season.
Banks said she's known King for years, playing with and competing against the Braves' left-handed pitcher.
"For me, I've been struggling to hit the ball super hard," Banks said. "So it was just about letting the ball travel and get to me and having a nice, good swing."
The Braves were patient at the plate, making James work in each inning. As a result, the Athens sophomore threw 103 pitches in her 3 2-3 innings.
Logan Elm loaded the bases against James after Avree Entler's single past a diving Banks at shortstop with two outs in the fourth.
Athens coach Roger Bissell decided to make a change, moving Banks from short to the pitching circle.
Banks had no margin for error, and she got Jacie Clifton to hit a fly ball to Abbi Ervin in right field to leave the bases loaded.
Banks has been Athens' second pitcher all season, and won a pair of league games when James was injured. Bissell said he had no doubt she would get the job done.
"Unfortunately, I've done that to Olivia now three times, bases loaded and two out situations and her having to come in and try and do the job," he said. "All three times she's come in and done her job."
The Braves failing to cash in on that opportunity seemed to turn the tide in the Bulldogs' favor.
They got a run closer in the bottom of the fourth when an error by Clifton in right field off the bat of Bailee Toadvine allowed Olivia Kaiser to score.
Even though Clifton was able to get a relay back to the infield that eventually led to catcher Callena Wiget taging out Kayla Hammonds at the plate, the momentum was starting to turn in the Bulldogs' favor, as they now trailed just 3-2.
"I could tell we were going to get to her (King)," Athens assistant coach Drew Banks said. "About that third inning, we were putting the bat on the ball, taking pitches where we were supposed to. They made a couple super nice plays, but it's the kind of thing, you can't let that discourage you as a hitter."
The Bulldogs were able to get to King in the bottom of the fifth inning, starting when Banks launched a double off the wall in left-center. She came home to score on Ervin's double that was just fair down the left field line, tying the game at 3-3.
"We knew even from previous innings that we were touching her," Olivia Banks said. "We had loud outs, even when we didn't score any runs, we had hard hits right at them.
"We knew we just had to stick with it because we really were building confidence off of those loud outs."
Kendra Hammonds drew a walk, bringing James to the plate.
She worked a 2-2 count before coming up with the biggest hit of the game, a double to the gap in left-center field.
Ervin and Hammonds raced home, Athens now suddenly ahead 5-3.
"Ashleigh came up in a clutch situation and after she got that double, it was 5-3 at that point, the confidence was on our side," Bissell said.
The Bulldogs' bats were alive, and Banks was silencing the Braves' offense. She worked perfect innings in the fifth and the sixth, retiring the first seven hitters she faced.
"Just getting ahead on batters, making them beat my pitches," she said. Because if I get ahead on them I can throw what I want."
Athens added two key insurance runs in the sixth against relief pitcher Avree Entler. Toadvine and Autumn Hembree hit one-out singles, and Banks was walked intentionally to load the bases.
Ervin was promptly hit by a pitch, scoring Toadvine for a 6-3 lead. The advantage grew to 7-3 when Kendra Hammonds drew a bases-loaded walk to score Hembree.
Bissell noted Kayla Hammonds, Toadvine and Hembree after the game, as Athens' No. 7, 8 and 9 hitters were on base a combined five times, aiding Athens' comeback.
"It takes an entire lineup and it takes an entire team to win a game like this and that's what it took. It took us all," Bissell said.
Those extra runs were huge, as Logan Elm didn't go quietly in the seventh against Banks. Cheyenne Arnold led off with a single, but Banks got a pair of outs to put Athens on the brink of the tournament win.
The rain was coming down hard by this point, and shortstop Kendra Hammonds had a hard time getting a grip on the softball on an error that allowed Erin Gaskin to reach, putting two runners on.
King followed by lifting a fly ball to left field, and Toadvine slipped on the wet grass. Both runners scored on the two-out double, bringing Logan Elm to within 7-5.
Banks buckled down again, getting Carlee Reed to hit a ball back to the circle.
Banks moved to her let to field that ball, throwing over to Walburn to end the game, and send Athens to the district championship game.
The championship game is a rematch for the Bulldogs with No. 1 Sheridan, as the Generals were 4-3 winners over No. 5 Warren on Monday.
Athens was swept in a doubleheader at Sheridan in the opening weekend of the regular season, and the Bulldogs will get their chance at revenge Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Trimble High School.
"Super stoked," Olivia Banks said of the game, before word had traveled to Athens that Sheridan defeated Warren. "We've seen both of these teams before also, so it just gives us even more time to prepare and lock in. We're super pumped about this."
For Bissell, he noted that it will be the Bulldogs' 30th game of the season. A year after the pandemic wiped out an entire season, Athens has made the most of its chance to play in 2021, and is now a win away from the regional tournament.
"It doesn't matter who we play," he said. "It's game 30. Not every team gets to play 30 games in a high school year. We're excited to be able to play 30 games and that's what we're going into on Wednesday."
Athens 7, Logan Elm 5
Logan Elm;021 000 2 — 5 9 1
Athens;001 132 x — 7 9 2
Carly King, Avree Entler (5) and Callena Wiget
Ashleigh James, Olivia Banks (4) and Taylor Orcutt
WP — Banks; LP — King
HR — Olivia Banks (Athens), third inning, none on
