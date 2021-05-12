A young group of Bulldogs have led Athens to a turnaround season on the softball diamond.
To an outside observer, it might seem like Athens' success came out of nowhere.
For junior Olivia Kaiser, she knew this was coming since the group was playing sandlot softball together as youngsters.
"I played on sandlot all-star teams with all of them," Kaiser said. "So I kind of knew already before the season even started that this group would do something different. We would really do something incredible."
The Bulldogs continued one of the best seasons in program history with an 11-1, mercy-rule win over River Valley in a Division II sectional final.
Freshman Kendra Hammonds launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth that ended the game and officially sent Athens to the district tournament.
The No. 2 seeded Bulldogs are sectional champions for the first time since 2009, and are 23-5 on the season.
It comes after Athens was just 5-7 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division two years ago, with Kaiser being one of the few holdovers from that team.
The Bulldogs' lineup is mostly made up of freshmen and sophomores, but it hasn't kept them from winning.
"It's exciting for the future too because a culture change will be for years to come and this team will be remembered as the team that really pushed that," Kaiser said.
The Bulldogs will play in the district tournament for the first time in 12 years after defeating No. 7 River Valley (15-8) for the third time this season.
Wednesday's matchup was the most lopsided of the three, as Athens led 4-0 after one inning and never looked back.
"One of the things we told our kids at the very beginning of this game was we're not going to allow them to pitch what they want," Athens coach Roger Bissell said. "We have to be patient. We have to take good at-bats. We have to get on base and we need to score and score quick."
It was the third time the Bulldogs saw Raiders' pitcher Abbi Hollenbaugh, and two-out lightning set the tone.
The Bulldogs had two runners on with two outs in the first inning when Kateyanne Walburn stepped to the plate. Her double to center on a 1-2 pitch brought home Abbi Ervin and Hammonds for the early 2-0 lead.
Walburn, a sophomore first baseman, has been one of the key cogs in the Bulldogs' lineup. A left-handed bat, Walburn also stands out defensively.
She robbed the Raiders' Riley Bradley of a potential double when she dove to catch a line drive in the fifth inning. Walburn also fielded every ball thrown her way at first, even lunging to do the splits on one play while keeping her foot on the bag.
Bissell said Walburn has only been charged with one error this season.
"I'm not saying it just because she's my player, but she has to be one of the finest high school defensive first basemen that I've ever seen, and I know she's the best I ever coached," Bissell said. "She brings an added dimension to this offense and defense. She's a very confident kid."
Kaiser followed Walburn's extra-base hit with one of her own. She lifted a fly ball the opposite way, deep into right field that turned into an RBI triple.
Kaiser would round the bases and score when the throw got away from third base for an error, allowing Athens to lead 4-0.
"We talk a lot about coming out strong," Kaiser said. "(Assistant coach) Drew Banks says, comes out strong. Don't come out timid. Don't take an inning to get used to it. Come out strong."
Ashleigh James, another sophomore, made the lead stand up in the pitching circle.
James was injured and missed the last meeting against the Raiders, but she is back to form now that the tournament has rolled around.
James allowed five hits and two walks, striking out four in six innings. The Raiders' run was unearned.
"She goes out there and does her job," Bissell said. "Her team had her back. It's great to have her back. When she's in the circle, it makes us a better unit."
The Bulldogs continued to add to the lead. Hammonds' single scored Autumn Hembree for a 5-0 lead in the second.
Athens added three more runs in the third. Kaiser started the rally with a one-out double deep into left field.
Bailee Toadvine drew a two-out walk, then Kaiser scored on a Raider error.
Olivia Banks opened the game up when she hit a two-run triple to right field, pushing Athens ahead 8-1.
Hollenbaugh would give up seven hits in three innings of work, with the Raiders going to Sierra Somerville the rest of the way.
"When they're patient at the plate, our girls can hit the ball," Bissell said. "We're tough to beat when we are in it for seven innings."
All that was left was for the Bulldogs to finish off the win, and it happened in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Banks and Ervin led the frame off with a singles.
That brought Hammonds to the plate, representing the winning run.
Bissell said the sign for Hammonds was to show a bunt, and allow Ervin to steal second to get two runners into scoring position.
"She missed the sign," Bissell said.
Instead, Hammonds crushed the first pitch for a no-doubt home run over the wall in left-center field. Her teammates came out of the dugout to greet her and celebrate at home plate.
"I like her call better," Bissell said, with a laugh. "For a freshman kid to come up in that situation, and I understand that we're up big, but this is to end it, let's go home, and to take that pitch and hit it as hard as she did, the kid's an awesome softball player."
Hammonds was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, with her twin sister Kayla Hammonds also adding a hit.
"Kendra and Kayla, they both bring so much as freshmen that it's incredible to watch," Kaiser said. "Kendra can step up to the plate and do that for us. She's had a couple moments like that."
The Bulldogs' next opponent is No. 11 Logan Elm, which won at No. 3 Hillsboro 5-3 on Tuesday.
Logan Elm also won at No. 6 Waverly 13-3 on Monday.
The Braves will play at Athens High School in a district semifinal on Monday at 5 p.m.
The last time the Bulldogs played in the district tournament, they fell to Logan Elm 8-1 in a game played at Unioto High School.
A young group of Bulldogs will get a chance to write their own history against the Braves on Monday.
"Big things are coming and the game's going to be a good one," said Kaiser, unaware at the time which team Athens was playing. "That's one to come out for. That's going to be a good game, no matter who we're playing, because it gets harder and harder as you move on.
"I'm excited. Let's see how far we can take this."
Athens 11, River Valley 1 (6 innings)
River Valley;001 000 — 1 5 2
Athens;413 003 — 11 11 1
Abbi Hollenbaugh, Sierra Somerville (4) and Brooklyn Sizemore
Ashleigh James and Taylor Orcutt
WP — James; LP — Hollenbaugh
HR — Kendra Hammonds (Athens), sixth inning, two on
