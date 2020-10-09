WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens Bulldogs started the week by finishing a perfect run through the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
They ended it by advancing to the district tournament.
Athens finished second on Thursday in the Division I boys sectional tournament, held at Crown Hill Golf Course.
The Bulldogs recorded a team score of 338, as they were comfortably one of the teams to advance to district competition.
The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team were able to extend their season past the sectional tournament.
Athens' top four golfers all shot 87 or less. Nathan Shadik, a sophomore, was the Bulldogs' leader on Thursday.
Shadik's round of 82 was good for fifth place overall. He started strong with a 39 on the front nine, and a 43 on the back.
Senior Ben Pratt was sixth overall, just a shot back of Shadik as the senior carded an 83. He shot 40 on the front nine, and 43 on the back nine.
Junior Tyson Smith gave Athens another individual top-10 finish, as his 86 was tied for ninth.
Matt McDonald rounded out Athens' team scoring, as the senior's round of 87 was good for 11th place overall.
Will Ginder will also join the Bulldogs in district competition, as he shot a 130.
Warren was the overall sectional champion with a score of 324. The Warriors were bolstered by having the top three individuals on the course in champion Seth Dennis (77), runner-up Caleb Davis (78) and third-place finisher Chance Weihl (80).
Athens was 11 shots ahead of third-place Sheridan (349). Marietta took the final team qualifying spot with a score of 350.
Jackson's Caleb Rose (89) and Ethan Rasp (92) and Chillicothe's J.T. Kobel (93) and Kaiden Koch (94) took the four individual qualifying slots.
Athens will compete in the Division I district tournament on Tuesday at the Eagle Sticks Golf Club.
Alexander's Vogt competes in district tournament
Alexander senior T.J. Vogt completed his golf season during Wednesday's Division II district tournament, also held at Crown Hill.
Vogt was the Spartans' lone district qualifier. He shot a round of 98, shooting 51 on the front nine and 47 on the back nine. He was tied for 39th individually in the field.
Wheelersburg senior Trevin Mault was the district champion, and advanced to the state tournament with a round of 74.
Gallia Academy advances to the state tournament as a team, with a score of 341. The Blue Devils edged Fairland (343) and Fairfield Union (344) for the state tournament berth.
Meigs' Cotterill advances to state tournament
Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill was able to punch her ticket to the state golf tournament.
Cotterill finished second overall during Tuesday's Division II district tournament, held at the Pickaway Country Club.
Only one team and one individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the state tournament, and Cotterill took the spot with a round of 85.
She shot a 41 on the front nine, and a 45 on the back nine.
Westfall's Maddi Shoults was the individual district champion with an impressive score of 72. That helped propel Westfall to the team district champions, and state berth, with a score of 376.
Meigs was fifth as a team with a score of 424. The Marauders also had Kylee Robinson (99), Olivia Haggy (109), Shelby Whaley (131) and Lorena Kennedy (134) compete in the district round.
Cotterill will compete in the Division II girls' state tournament on Oct. 16 and 17 at The Ohio State University North Star Golf Club.
