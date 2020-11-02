PICKERINGTON — For the first time in five years, the Athens Bulldogs are taking their entire girls' cross country team to the state tournament.
Athens finished sixth in the Division II, Region 7 girls' cross country race, held Saturday in Pickerington.
The result sends Athens to the state tournament for the seventh time in program history, and first since making a run of five consecutive trips in 2015.
The top seven teams, and the top 28 individuals in Division II qualified for the state tournament.
In Division I, Athens also qualifies Jack Myers as an individual to the state meet.
In Division III, Federal Hocking's Rosemary Stephens also qualified as an individual.
The Bulldog girls scored 239 points for their sixth-place finish. They were ahead of seventh-place Fredericktown's score of 260.
Athens was led by junior Sarah Deering. Her time of 20:44.9 was good for 33rd overall in the field.
Athens junior Raney Riddlebarger followed with a time of 21:17.8, good for 51st in the field.
Sophomore Ashlyn Webb came in 59th for Athens with a time of 21:37.2.
Athens freshman Charlotte Myers ran a time of 22:08.2, good for 77th in the field.
Athens freshman Ruby Krisher rounded out Athens' team score with a 92nd place finish. Her time was 22:33.5.
Freshman Emma Ulbrich (98th, 22:41.5) and senior Sophia Tenoglia (120nd, 23:21.3) will also compete in the state tournament for the Bulldogs.
In the Division I, Region 3 race, a top-20 finish was needed to qualify as an individual.
Myers, a senior at Athens, was able to qualify in a tight race to the finish line.
His time of 16:33.7 was good for 16th place.
Myers was in a pack of 12 runners who all finished with 10 seconds of each other in the competitive Division I field.
In Division III, Region 11, a top-20 finish was also needed to qualify as an individual.
Stephens, a junior at Federal Hocking, posted a 14th-place finish to make her state tournament appearance.
Stephens ran a time of 20:23.2, which had her 6.9 seconds ahead of the final qualifier.
In Division III, Belpre boys finished in fourth place to qualify as a team. Senior Eli Fullerton just missed a regional title, taking second place.
His time of 16:18.9 was beaten out only by Fredericktown senior Thomas Caputo (16:18.8).
Trimble's Danuel Persinger, a two-time state qualifier, finished 27th with a time of 17:42.7, as a top-20 finish was needed to qualify.
The 2020 state cross country championship will be held on Saturday at Fortress Obetz.
The Division III races begin the day, with the boys starting at 9 am. Stephens will run in the girls' Division III race at 10 a.m.
The Division II races follow, with the boys running at 12 p.m. The Athens girls will compete at 1 p.m.
The Division I races close out the day, with Myers running at 3 p.m. The Division I girls race starts at 4 p.m.
