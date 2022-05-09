The postseason has arrived, and the Athens Bulldogs are ready to go for another title.
No. 5 Athens began a quest for a second straight district title by defeating No. 12 Washington Court House, 7-1, on Monday in a Division II sectional semifinal.
Ashleigh James pitched a complete game, and the Bulldogs' offense piled up 11 base hits to advance to the sectional championship game.
"We are very excited," James said. "We're ready to repeat what we did last year, just coming in and getting a win every time we can."
The Bulldogs (16-7) are peaking at the right time of the season. After starting the year 10-7, they've won six games in a row.
"This is when you want to play your best," Athens coach Roger Bissell said. "They know what's at stake, but we don't put the pressure on them. We just tell them to go out there and play their game."
James powered through seven innings, even though she admitted she didn't have her best stuff.
"I didn't feel my best, but I was able to grind it out and get a win," she said.
The junior's stat line was still impressive. She held Washington Court House (11-8) to just three hits, walking only one batter. She struck out six, and didn't allow a run after the first inning.
"Having a kid like that, that isn't on her best game but still can throw stuff to get the job done, it's pretty special to have a kid like that in the circle and especially a kid that is as confident as Ashleigh," Bissell said.
Defense played a huge role in the outcome of Monday's tournament game. The Blue Lions were guilty of seven errors, while the Bulldogs were clean in the field.
Not only did Athens play error-free softball, but it did more than just make the routine plays.
Autumn Hembree gobbled up every ground ball hit to third base, with first baseman Kateyanne Walburn fielding every throw. Olivia Banks went to the ground to field a ball at second base, throwing a runner out from her knees.
Center fielder Kendra Hammonds made a pair of running catches. Catcher Taylor Orcutt threw a runner out trying to steal second base.
"There's some hits that they catch that are hits in any other defense," James said. "For them to be able to get that, it helps me out. Gets me more confident."
Even one of Washington Court House's three hits turned into a highlight for Athens.
Meredith Pabst hit a double to right field with two outs in the fifth inning, a ball that landed just fair beyond the reach of a diving Bailee Toadvine.
Toadvine recovered, and hit Banks with a cutoff throw.
Banks then fired a strike to Hembree at third base, cutting down Pabst who was trying to leg out a triple.
"It's one of things that I feel is the strength of this team, is our defense," Bissell said. "We play together, we play smart."
The Bulldogs' offense got the job done too, scoring in all but one inning.
Toadvine led the way at the top of the order, going 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.
Toadvine has worked her way into the lead-off role for the Bulldogs as the season progressed.
"Ever since we've moved her back to the one-hole, she has been on fire," Bissell said. "She's stepped up and been on base when we needed her. Got those key hits when we needed them. She's been a huge contributor to our team this year."
The Blue Lions scored in the top of the first inning on Makenna Knisley's RBI groundout, but the deficit didn't last long for the Bulldogs.
Toadvine led the first off with a single, eventually scoring on an error. Walburn's double off the wall in right-center field scored Banks for a 2-1 lead.
Toadvine struck again in the second inning, her double to left-center field scoring Abbi Ervin for a 3-1 lead. Toadvine eventually scored on another Blue Lion error.
The Bulldogs went ahead 5-1 in the third and 6-1 in the fourth on RBI singles by Olivia Kaiser on both occasions.
Athens' final run came in the sixth, when Banks scored on a play in which Washington Court House was guilty of two errors at shortstop.
That was more than enough offense for James, who only faced 16 batters over the final five innings.
Athens will hit the road on Wednesday, taking on No. 4 Hillsboro, which was a 3-1 winner over No. 13 Jackson.
It will mark the first time the Indians and Bulldogs have played each other over the last two seasons. The winner advances to the district tournament, which will be played at Ohio University.
"They have two great, outstanding pitchers," Bissell said. "One's a sophomore, one's a freshman. Whichever one we get, we'll get their best. That's just how they are. We have to play our game. It's going to be a dog fight. It's going to be a long road trip, but we're up for the task."
Athens 7, Washington CH 1
Washington;100 000 0 — 1 3 7
Athens;221 101 x — 7 11 0
Makenna Knisley and Adyson Knisley
Ashleigh James and Taylor Orcutt
WP — James; LP — Knisley
