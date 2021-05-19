GLOUSTER — Ashleigh James said she was without words.
Roger Bissell said he was speechless.
The Athens Bulldogs will have time to come up with adjectives to describe their monumental rise to the top, as their historic season isn't over just yet.
Olivia Banks launched a three-run, sixth-inning home run, and the No. 2 seed Athens Bulldogs rallied to stun No. 1 Sheridan, 6-3, on Wednesday in a Division II Southeast District final at Trimble High School.
The Bulldogs are district champions for the just the second time in program history, and for the first time since 1989.
"It's awesome," said James, Athens' sophomore pitcher. "Just to go out and win a big game like that, a team win like we had, just without words. I'm speechless."
The Generals (22-7) were in the district finals for the fifth season in a row, and swept a doubleheader to open the season against Athens by a combined score of 24-3.
That twin bill defeat in Thornville was completely washed away on Wednesday, as the Bulldogs celebrated the dramatic district championship win in Glouster.
"We've grown so much since then," said Banks, Athens' sophomore shortstop. "The first game of the year, we came out against a really good team and we just weren't ready. We weren't ready. We didn't play our game those first two games."
Athens increases its school record for wins in a season, now 25-5, as it advances to the Division II regional tournament.
"To beat a team that beat us 24-3 the very first games of the year, I'd say that we definitely improved from that time," said Bissell, Athens' head coach since 2015. "These kids worked hard all season and they continue to work hard."
The championship was won thanks in large part to a four-run top of the sixth inning that allowed the Bulldogs to surge ahead.
Sheridan scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth to go ahead 3-2, with Banks making two uncharacteristic errors.
Two runs scored with Banks' two-out throwing error, then Avery Mueller's single allowed the Generals to lead 3-2.
"It was just come back, come back and score some runs so we can get ahead again," James said, of the mood in the dugout going to the sixth inning. "There was no doubt. We were ready to go back. We all knew that we were going to come back and get the win."
The rally started with Olivia Kaiser's one-out single to center field, but there were two outs after Kayla Hammonds hit into a 4-6 force out at second base.
It was up to the bottom of Athens' order to keep the inning alive. No. 8 hitter Bailee Toadvine drew a walk, with Hammonds stealing third to give Athens runners on the corners.
Autumn Hembree followed, and dropped a clutch single into right field, scoring Hammonds and tying the game at 3-3.
Hembree is one of six sophomores in Athens' regular lineup.
"As time progressed and she started to build confidence, she's been money for us, especially with two outs in that situation," Bissell said.
Hembree's hit allowed Athens to turn over the lineup, and bring Banks to the plate with two runners on base.
Banks got ahead in the count 3-1. She said she was looking for a pitch to hit from Sheridan ace, Taylor Pagan.
"I knew she was going to bring me a good pitch," Banks said. "She had been giving me stuff to hit when I was ahead in the count. So I was really just looking for a ball that I could drive."
Banks got her pitch, crushing Pagan's delivery deep to center field.
The ball cleared the fence just to the left of dead center, touching off a wild celebration on the field.
Hembree jumped up and down, pumping her fist in celebration as she approached third base. The Bulldogs jumped out of the dugout, waiting for Toadvine, Hembree and Banks to round the bases.
"That was a no-doubter," James said. "I was out of the dugout as fast as I could."
It was quick redemption for Banks, as her errors the previous inning were long forgotten after the three-run blast gave Athens the 6-3 lead.
"It really felt good to pick myself up after my errors in the field," she said. "I was really kicking myself for that. Giving up two runs on an error in the district championship is not the position you want to be in. So picking myself up like that, my teammates getting on base for me to be in that position, is huge."
It was Banks' sixth home run of the season. She was 2 for 2 with two walks against Sheridan.
Banks was on base all eight times she stepped to the plate in two district tournament games, going 5 for 5 with two home runs, a double and three walks against Logan Elm and Sheridan.
"She's been constant at that position and she came up big again for us," Bissell said. "For a sophomore, in that situation multiple times, it's incredible."
After Banks' blast, it was up to James to finish the game from the pitching circle.
Athens benefit from a strange play to end a potential Sheridan threat in the bottom of the sixth.
The Generals had runners on first and second base with Montana O'Brien hit a pop up to Kateyanne Walburn at first base. The home plate umpire called O'Brien out due to the infield fly rule.
Walburn caught the softball, with O'Brien running into her and knocking her down.
Interference was called on O'Brien, and by rule the lead runner at second was called out as a consequence.
The unusual double play ended the inning, and left the Generals' leading hitter in Pagan on deck.
Pagan led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but James retired the next three Generals.
James got the final out when she struck out Makayla Sheridan swinging.
James looked back at the dugout, yelling in celebration as her teammates piled around her on the field.
James held Sheridan's powerful lineup to just five hits and three walks, striking out two.
"Get ahead," James said of the key in facing Sheridan. "Then I can start throwing my stuff. Get ahead, definitely, and just let them hit the ball. Not strike out everybody and just go out and get ahead and let them hit the ball."
It was redemption as well for James, who gave up 15 runs on 11 hits in a 17-2 loss at Sheridan to open the season. The sophomore has been a standout ever since, and Wednesday got her revenge against Sheridan to show her improvement from March.
"Ashleigh knew she had a job to do," Bissell said. "She was determined not to have the same results happen. She got in some tight jams, but she was able to work through it."
James set the tone early on, keeping Sheridan scoreless through the first four innings.
Athens went ahead 2-0 in the fourth. Walburn hit a one-out infield single, then Kaiser followed with a single to right field.
The softball got by the right fielder for an error, allowing Walburn to score and Kaiser to advance to third base.
Kaiser came home on Kayla Hammonds' single to right field.
The Bulldogs will play in the Division II regional semifinals against John Glenn, a 4-3 winner over Tri-Valley in its district final on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will face John Glenn this Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Pickerington Central High School.
Athens starts two juniors, six sophomores and two freshmen, but have still managed to win 25 games and a district championship. The Bulldogs' confidence has grown all season, and now they find themselves in the Sweet 16 of Division II.
"We have a lot of confidence in ourselves," Banks said. "We're young, but we are talented I think, and we're only growing from here."
Athens 6, Sheridan 3
Athens;000 204 0 — 6 7 3
Sheridan;000 030 0 — 3 5 2
Ashleigh James and Taylor Orcutt
Taylor Pagan and Avery Mueller
WP — Banks; LP — Pagan
HR — Olivia Banks (Athens), sixth inning, two on
