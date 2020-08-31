WHEELERSBURG — You should never judge a book by its cover.
Anyone who is well versed in soccer would also believe that you should never judge a game by its score. This idiom was proven true yet again on Saturday as the Athens Bulldogs fell 2-0 to the Wheelersburg Pirates.
Both teams came out hard and it was immediately obvious to the spectators that this was going to be an evenly matched battle. Athens' first opportunity to score came from a corner kick from Annie Moulton three minutes into the game. Sophomore defender Julia Dick found herself in scoring position on the far side of the goal, when the ball managed to clear the crowd and was brought down less than 3 yards from the goal line.
Only a last second dive by Pirates goal keeper Brynley Preston prevented the sophomore from putting the first point on the board.
Bulldog senior Elena Delac pushed deep into Pirate territory, repeatedly setting up shot opportunities for Karma Fugate and Tess Wilhelm, only to be thwarted at the last step by the Pirate defense and goalkeeper, who managed to limit the Bulldog shot count to only three for the first half.
The Bulldog defense found themselves equally pressured, as the Pirate front line made repeated runs at the Bulldog goal. The Bulldog defensive line, staffed by varsity veterans Sophia Atherton, Ava Kristofco and Isley Newton, managed to maintain a collective calmness as Wheelersburg repeatedly attempted to push past them. The Pirates’ speed was no match for the Bulldogs' teamwork, as they shifted in and out of positions in a seamless fashion. Wheelersburg managed to get off eight shots on goal in the first half, but many more were repelled and prevented. One of the most striking aspects of this game was that the first thirty-nine minutes of the half were played edge line to edge line and goal to goal, as both teams struggled to find an opening from which to score.
As the temperature soared, and the field got hotter, both teams began to show signs of fatigue, but neither team stopped looking for their opening.
It was with just over a minute remaining on the clock, the Pirates managed to find just that. A Pirate forward broke into a fast break after slipping past her defender, she headed straight for Bulldog keeper Nikki Bean. With defenders closing in behind and Bean coming out to meet her, she fired a shot that went just over Bean’s fingertips and found the top corner of goal.
Halftime found Wheelersburg up 1-0.
The Bulldogs came out even harder in the second half, determined to erase the Pirate lead. Thirty seconds into play, Osha Backus managed to break free of her defenders and get off a shot on goal that let the Pirates know that this game was certainly not over.
The Bulldog defense tightened their grip on the center turf and managed to allow only two Pirate shots the entire half. Meanwhile, the Bulldog offense, including Angela Owens, Delac and Wilhelm, continued to harass the Pirate goalkeeper, racking up four shots on goal including a deep shot from Moulton that was deflected by the side post.
With 14:25 remaining in the game, a Pirate forward drove deep into Bulldog territory. Dick and Kristofco contained her to the near sideline, but she managed to get off a cross pass to the top of the box. Keeper Bean dove to intercept the ball, but it was just beyond her reach.
Another Wheelersburg forward received the pass and even though Bean was able to make a second dive, again the ball managed to be just beyond her reach.
The Bulldogs remained fierce and pushed their limits right up until the final buzzer sounded. Senior Captain Sophia Atherton summed it up. “Although it wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, we kept our heads up and played good soccer. Defense managed to stay tight and controlled.”
The cover doesn’t tell the book and the score doesn’t tell the game.
The Bulldogs will next face off against the Alexander Spartans on Thursday at Joe Burrow Stadium in The Plains.
