Kendra Hammonds was in early elementary school the last time Athens beat Alexander on the softball diamond.
Hammonds' clutch hit on Wednesday meant the Bulldogs would wait no longer for a victory over their county rivals.
Hammonds laced a walk-off double to right-center field, scoring Olivia Kaiser and lifting Athens to a walk-off, 5-4, victory over Alexander.
The dramatic result pushes Athens' overall winning streak to 11 games, and more importantly improves its Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division record to a perfect 5-0.
The Bulldogs have established themselves as the early-season leaders in the TVC-Ohio, having defeated perennial league contenders Meigs, Wellston and now Alexander.
"It's a big win," Athens coach Roger Bissell said. "A huge win. We'll celebrate it tonight, go back to work tomorrow because we have round two (of TVC-Ohio games) coming up."
The Bulldogs have enjoyed a breakout season so far with a lineup mostly consisting of sophomores and freshmen.
The young group grew up a lot on Wednesday, staring down adversity against the Spartans (6-4, 3-2 TVC-Ohio).
Athens pitcher Ashleigh James entered the top of the seventh with a 4-2 lead, but had the top of the Spartans' order due up.
Brooke Casto got Alexander started with a double to centerfield. With one out, Erin Scurlock drew a walk to put the trying run on base.
The plot thickened when Audrey Ross drew a walk, loading the bases with still only one out.
James got Micaela Moat to strike out swinging for the second out, bringing freshman Ellie Day to the plate.
Day worked a 2-2 count before driving the softball deep to left field, scoring Casto and Scurlock to tie the game at 4-4.
"That's a confidence builder for sure," Alexander coach Marilyn Scurlock said. "That was excellent. She put us back in the game."
James settled down to get Lauren McCall to fly out to right field, but the Spartans had extended the game to the bottom of the seventh.
Despite the setback against a league foe they hadn't beaten in nearly decade, Bissell said Athens' dugout was still confident after the top of the seventh.
"We had the right people coming up in the lineup," Bissell said. "They knew their job and they did their job. We told them at the very beginning of the year, we don't give up on each other. We fight to the very end."
The Bulldogs got some renewed energy with one out in the bottom of the seventh against Alexander's ace, Casto.
Kaiser hit a ground ball to short, but a throwing error allowed her to advance to second base.
That was the opening Hammonds and the Bulldogs needed. She jumped on the first pitch, hitting a laser shot to the gap in right-center field.
Kaiser easily scored, clapping her hands in celebration as she approached home plate. The Bulldogs poured out of the dugout to greet Hammonds, a 14-game losing streak to Alexander officially in the past.
It was Hammonds' first hit of the game, as she had reached on an error, walked and struck out.
"They've been pitching her outside a lot and we've just been telling her, adjustments, adjustments," Bissell said. "Every at-bat make adjustments and she made an adjustment on that last at-bat. Took it, won the game for us. She took that pitch and hit it where it was pitched. Proud of her."
While it was jubilation for the Bulldogs, it was heartbreak for Alexander. A win would have tied the Spartans atop the league standings with Athens and Wellston, but instead they fall two games behind the 'Dogs.
Marilyn Scurlock lamented the throwing error that set up Athens' winning run. The Spartans had four errors in the game.
"(Casto) didn't hit her spot (against Hammonds), but we should have had two outs and it wouldn't have mattered," she said. "She still then just gets a double and we go to the next batter and make them have to hit it. They had five runs, only three were earned. If we keep our errors down, we win the game 4-3. It's been a problem as of late."
The Bulldogs struck first, leading 1-0 after Autumn Hembree's two-out RBI hit in the second.
Alexander went ahead 2-1 in the third thanks to Jadyn Mace's RBI single to left and Ross' RBI ground out.
Athens didn't stay down for long, tying the game at 2-2 in the bottom half of the third on Kaiser's RBI grounder, then going ahead 3-2 on Kayla Hammonds' sacrifice fly.
A huge momentum swing went in Athens' favor in the fifth inning. The Spartans loaded the bases with no outs thanks to Casto's bunt single, Mace's double to center and Scurlock's bunt single.
The Bulldogs escaped thanks to a defensive play. Ross hit a ball back to Olivia Banks at shortstop, and the sophomore caught the ball in the air.
Casto had broke for home plate and was doubled off third base for the double play.
"Our kids buckled down," Bissell said. "Ashleigh made the pitches that she was supposed to make. Line drive ball, Olivia was on top of it. She was aware of what was going on at third."
James was able to get the final out of the inning from there, keeping the Spartans off the board despite the top of the order setting up a potentially big inning.
"That was critical," Marilyn Scurlock said. "That was a good play by them, but we shouldn't get caught off the base."
Athens then added an important run to go up 4-2 in the bottom half of the inning on Banks' double and Kateyanne Walburn's single.
It was the seventh win of the season in the pitching circle for James, who worked around five walks and struck out five. The Spartans made her work — she threw 125 pitches — but she was able to win out in the end.
"She works hard at her craft," Bissell said. "It's not just what she can do in the circle, but what she brings to the team in general. A great personality, great human being, great teammate."
The Spartans are off until hosting Westfall in a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Alexander has played some thrillers inside the TVC-Ohio so far, beating Meigs in 10 innings before losing to Wellston in nine innings. The Spartans had seventh-inning comebacks in both of those games, and nearly forced extra innings again with another seventh-inning rally at Athens.
Marliyn Scurlock said the key is playing a complete game so the late-inning drama isn't necessary.
"Our focus right now is we have to put both ends of the game together," she said. "Sometimes we get the offense, but then we don't get the defense or we get the defense, but we don't get the offense. We've got to put both ends of the game together."
The Bulldogs will try to keep their winning streak going on Friday when they host Vinton County.
The last time Athens knocked off Alexander was also the last time it won the TVC-Ohio in softball. The Bulldogs are feeling good after Wednesday, but Bissell knows there are plenty of games left to play.
"The attitudes are great," he said. "The excitement's great. We're confident, but we still have a lot of work to do."
Athens 5, Alexander 4
Alexander;002 000 2 — 4 9 4
Athens;012 010 1 — 5 7 0
Brooke Casto and Erin Scurlock
Ashleigh James and Taylor Orcutt
WP — James; LP — Casto
