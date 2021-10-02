Landon Wheatley and the Athens Bulldogs enjoyed their best offensive day of the season.
Athens pulled away from a third-quarter tie, defeating the Meigs Marauders 49-35 on Friday at Joe Burrow Stadium.
The win kept Athens a game back in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings, improving to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in league play.
Meigs fell to 2-4 and 1-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
The contest was a matchup of talented quarterbacks in Wheatley and Meigs senior Coulter Cleland.
Wheatley won the matchup with 309 yards of total offense.
Wheatley completed 11 of 18 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He added 112 yards on the ground with another touchdown on just nine carries.
Wheatley also added an interception on defense.
Cleland, who has signed to play quarterback at Davidson, completed 22 of 36 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 55 yards on seven rushes with another touchdown.
Athens led 28-14 at halftime, but Meigs scored twice in the third to tie the score.
Meigs pulled to within 28-21 on Jake Musser's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:51 left in the third.
The Marauders got the ball backhand Matt Barr's 4-yard run tied the game at 28-28 with 3:52 left.
It was all Bulldogs the rest of the way.
Wheatley's 20-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Welsh gave Athens the lead for good at 35-28 with 1:20 left in the third.
The Bulldogs continued to add onto the lead in the fourth. Luke Brandes' 11-yard touchdown run with 10:15 to play pushed the advantage to 42-28.
Brandes struck again, this time with a 13-yard touchdown run to lead 49-28 with just 3:02 remaining.
Meigs got the final touchdown on Cleland's 20-yard pass to Wes Metzger.
Brandes had a strong game offensively with 91 yards on 15 carries, scoring the two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Marcus Stevers caught three passes for 65 yards, while Welsh had three catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Pero caught three passes for 28 yards and Neal had two catches for 40 yards.
The Bulldogs had 411 yards of total offense, with Meigs gaining 320 yards.
Barr led Meigs with 60 yards rushing on 12 carries. Griffin Cleland caught nine passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Meigs led 7-0 after Coulter Cleland's 19-yard touchdown run. Athens tied it up at 7-7 on Wheatley's 30-yard strike to Levi Neal.
Athens scored defensively to take the lead. Welsh intercepted Cleland and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown to go ahead 14-7.
It was 21-7 when Wheatley scored on a 72-yard touchdown run.
Meigs pulled to within 21-14 on Coulter Cleland's 21-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Cleland.
Athens made it 28-14 at halftime when Wheatley found Welsh for an 8-yard touchdown pass with just eight seconds on the second-quarter clock.
Athens has won 13 games in a row in the series against Meigs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.