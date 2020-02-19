LOGAN — The Athens Bulldogs picked a good time to turn in their best performance of the season.
The Bulldogs blitzed the Marietta Tigers, storming their way to a 62-36 victory in a Division II sectional semifinal at Logan High School's Jim Myers Gymnasium.
The No. 6 seed Bulldogs had lost to the No. 11 Tigers during the regular season, but had no such issues in the rematch.
"I just told our guys this, we played the best full basketball game of the season," Athens coach Mickey Cozart said. "We came out, we played aggressive from the tip and we were still playing aggressive at the end."
Athens led just 28-20 in the third quarter, but finished that frame on a 16-5 run. The Bulldogs (16-7) ran whenever possible, leaving the Tigers (12-11) helpless to keep up.
"When you have a team that's playing that aggressive for 32 minutes, it starts to wear on people, and you could see at one point, it looked like they got tired," Cozart said. "We got some real easy stuff there. We were getting uncontested layups. Our guys just never slowed down."
Senior Brayden Markins paced the effort, flirting with a triple-double. He had 22 points on 10 of 18 shooting, adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Markins has been spectacular all season long, and Tuesday was no different.
"He didn't want this to be his last basketball game," Cozart said. "He's probably got some all-star games in him before the end of this thing, but for real basketball, he wasn't done yet. He came out and he played like that tonight."
All 62 of Athens' points came from its starting lineup. Brayden Whiting knocked down a couple 3-pointers, leading to 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Will Matters added 11 points, while Nate Trainer had nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. Andrew Stephens ran the point guard position with eight points, three steals and two assists.
"It was a pretty great effort by those guys," Cozart said.
Marietta piled up 70-points against Athens in a two-point win back on Jan. 21, a game it won with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Tigers came nowhere near that point total in the second meeting, as they were held to single digits in each of the first three quarters. They shot 27.7 percent from the field (13 of 47), including making only 3 of 23 3-point attempts.
Marietta started the game with long possessions on offense, trying to work the ball inside against Athens' zone defense.
However, the Bulldogs' defense was up to the task, and the running 'Dogs led 10-5 after a Stephens' transition basket.
Athens led the rest of the way, as Marietta had to reluctently speed things up on offense.
"They wanted to get into the paint," Cozart said of Marietta. "They didn't want to come out shooting a bunch of 3s, but after a while guys get impatient and they see that they're open and they're going to go ahead and take that shot."
Perhaps the stat that will make Cozart most happy was the margin in which his team won the rebounding battle. The Tigers had just 25 rebounds, while Athens grabbed 42.
"I thought our guys just out-rebounded them tonight," he said. "I thought we had a pretty good night. I don't know what the stats show, but I asked our guys to get us 35 (rebounds) tonight."
The game rapidly turned into a runaway during the final four minutes of the third quarter. The Tigers pulled to within 28-20 after Tony Munos' 3-pointer with 4:33 left in the frame.
Athens kicked it into high gear the rest of the way, starting with Markins' transition basket.
Stephens continued to help Athens push the pace. He scored on a drive to the basket. The senior then collected a steal and assist, leading to Will Matters dropping in a shot at the basket, one that hung on the rim for a second before falling through the hoop.
Athens led 38-22 at that point, forcing a Marietta timeout with 1:46 on the third-quarter clock.
The lead only grew from there, as Athens went ahead 44-25 by the end of the quarter after Markins found Stephens on another fast-break opportunity.
The Bulldogs extended the lead to 52-25 after four consecutive points for Markins.
Overall, it was a 34-12 run for the Bulldogs, their biggest lead coming at 30 points — 62-32 — after Markins assisted on Matters' field goal.
The Bulldogs now get another rematch, although an unexpected one, in the sectional championship game. Athens returns to Logan on Friday at 7 p.m. to take on No. 14 New Lexington.
The Panthers pulled off a shocker in Tuesday's opening game, upsetting No. 3 Sheridan 53-43. The Generals were defending regional champions, enjoyed a 19-3 regular season and had beaten New Lexington twice in the regular season.
But it will be New Lexington, not Sheridan, that will be awaiting Athens on Friday.
The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 51-37 inside McAfee Gymnasium back on Dec. 3.
"We're going to get ready for a 1-3-1 zone," Cozart said, referring to New Lexington's defense of choice. "That's what we're going to do for the next two days and hopefully we can come out and play with the same effort that we did tonight."
Athens 62, Marietta 36
Marietta;7;9;9;11;—;36
Athens;10;15;19;18;—;62
MARIETTA 36 (12-11)
Ryan Mannix 0 0-0 0, Tony Munos 2 0-0 5, Jackson Graham 0 0-0 0, Adam Coil 0 3-8 3, Mark Duckworth 4 1-2 9, Adrian Avendano 2 0-0 6, Justin LaBarre 4 3-6 11, Tyler Kytta 0 0-0 0, A.J. Graham 0 0-0 0, Kory Science 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 13 7-16 36; 3-point field goals: 3 (Avendano 2, Munos 1)
ATHENS 62 (16-7)
Andrew Stephens 4 0-0 8, Brayden Markins 10 2-2 22, Nate Trainer 4 1-2 9, Brayden Whiting 4 2-2 12, Will Matters 5 0-0 11, Reece Wallace 0 0-0 0, Jack Cornwell 0 0-0 0, Jacob Sayers 0 0-0 0, Trey Harris 0 0-0 0, Joey Moore 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 5-6 62; 3-point field goals: 3 (Whiting 2, Matters 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Marietta 13-47 (.277), 3-point field goals 3-23 (.130); Athens 27-53 (.509), 3-point field goals 3-11 (.273); Free throws — Marietta 7-16 (.438), Athens 5-6 (.833); Rebounds — Marietta 25 (Manis 5), Athens 42 (Markins 10); Assists — Marietta 7 (Graham, Coil 2 apiece), Athens 16 (Markins 7); Blocks — Marietta 1, Athens 2; Turnovers — Marietta 13, Athens 14; Steals — Marietta 8 (LaBarre 2), Athens 8 (Markins, Stephens 3 apiece); Team fouls — Marietta 8, Athens 10.
