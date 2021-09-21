Tuesday was Senior Night at Joe Burrow Stadium, honoring defenders Paavni Rao, Rachel Odunaiya and Ava Kristofco, midfielder Karma Fugate and striker Osha Backus.
The Athens Bulldogs and Gallia County Blue Angels were evenly matched, each with a strong defensive line that created challenges for the opponent’s offense. Ultimately the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
The game opened with Athens settling into a rhythm, circulating the ball through the midfield, where Paavni Rao, Tess Wilhem and Rachel Odunaiya attempted to build the attacks. When stunted by the Angels defenders, Athens attempted to keep possession by returning the ball to their back line to assemble a new assault.
Outside defender Julia Dick played high toward the midfield, poised to capture rebounds from the Angels’ goal kicks. On two occasions, she discharged shots on Gallia’s goalkeeper, Emma Hammond. In response to one of the rocketed shots, Hammond punched it upward; the ball pinged into the crossbar and bounced just over top.
Junior Annie Moulton was dynamic on the right side, accepting passes from Angela Owens and taking deceptive steps to outplay her opponent. She had several strong crosses into the box, but her teammates could not capitalize on the opportunities. Similarly, she had several shots on net, all of which landed in the hands of the keeper.
Gallia Academy attempted to mount its attacks pivoting off of the speed and agility of senior Preslee Reed. But the speed of Athens defenders Khyla Brannon and Ava Kristofco, made it nearly impossible for the Blue Angels to garner any shots. They sailed a few balls across the box, but most went long over the end line or sideline.
The story of the second half was much of the same; several strong attacks by the Bulldogs, but Gallia Academy's four defensive backs held a tight line. They prevented the short passes, intercepted the long passes, and ultimately forced the Bulldogs to try to dribble to get close enough to shoot. Bella Sutton came off bench and created some opportunities with quick passes with Angela Owens, Chloe Clevenger, and Wynne Dodrill. But again, the Bulldogs were thwarted from penetrating the box.
Ultimately the half ended with Athens outshooting Gallia 14 to 1, but the scoreboard served up a shut out for both teams.
The Bulldogs have a few days off to prepare for their next match which is on Saturday when they welcome Philo to their home field.
