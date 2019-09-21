Nathan White held the game ball in the crook of his right arm, occasionally flipping it over, changing his grip, and just getting a feel for the object.
It was a month in the making to get that football. He wasn’t going to drop it now.
“A lot of competitive people talk about how they hate losing more than they like winning,” said White, Athens’ first-year head varsity football coach. “I dunno man.
“Winning feels good.”
White picked up his first win as the Bulldogs’ head coach on Friday night at Rutter Field as Athens turned aside Alexander, 28-6, on Homecoming in The Plains. After three long weeks of near misses and what-might-have-beens, the Bulldogs are on the board with a ‘W’ in 2019 and did it against a rival and in their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.
“It’s pretty amazing how different this feels than the last three Friday nights,” White said. ”I think it’s a pretty good goal just to feel like this every Friday night.”
Athens (1-3, 1-0 TVC Ohio) opened its title defense with a fourth straight win over the Spartans. The victory was the eighth in the last nine meetings between the two teams for the Bulldogs, but few felt as earned as this one.
Alexander (3-1, 0-1 TVC Ohio) never caved, and in fact dominated play in the second half. The problem for the Spartans was two-fold: First, the Bulldogs had a 21-0 lead by halftime. Second, the Spartans needed to cash in each and every opportunity it came across — and fell short in that regard.
“Big plays got us, and then we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities,” Alexander head coach Earich Dean said. “Athens has been battle-tested. They played a good game and got some big plays on us.
“For us to get better, we have to figure out how to beat teams like that.”
Athens junior quarterback Joey Moore paced a balanced Bulldog effort with 228 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a first-quarter touchdown run. Four receivers accounted for all 14 completions in the Athens offense with Brayden Markins (3 for 90, 1 TD), Nate Trainer (5-68) and Braeden Halbert (3-58, 1 TD) providing the most bang for the buck.
Alexander played a 3-4 front most of the night, with a pair of safeties deep in coverage. The idea was to lure Athens into running the ball more than usual, but the Bulldogs still found ways to take shots down the field.
“We didn’t have a bunch of stuff in the air, but when we did, Joey did a nice job of making the right decision and throwing the ball where it needed to go and helping us make some big plays,” White said.
Athens started quickly, and Moore’s first pass resulted in a 34-yard catch and run for Markins down the sideline. Five plays later, Moore scooted into the end zone on a 6-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
The ‘Dogs’ next possession was just as efficient. With a first down on the Alexander 46, Moore drilled a pass deep down the right seam to Markins for a 46-yard score and Athens led 14-0 with 4:04 left in the first quarter.
But the Spartans overcame the start and battled throughout. Unfortunately for Alexander, however, the game turned again on its fourth possession.
QB Kaleb Easley found Michael Kelly open for a 48-yard gain. With a second and one from the Athens 4-yard line, tailback Jordan Cantrell was stripped of the ball by Athens’ Dylan Wogerman for a soul-sapping turnover.
“We’re inside the five, a chance to get a touchdown before the half, and we fumble the football,” Dean said. “We’re inside the 20 a couple more times and didn’t get points.
“You can’t miss on chances like that.”
Athens seemingly wrapped up the game late in the first half when Moore went back to the seam route, and found Halbert for a 40-yard touchdown. Drake George’s PAT kick gave the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead with 2:18 left in the half that stood up until halftime.
Alexander’s comeback bid took a serious hit late in the first half when Kelly was injured with 1:34 left in the half. With both his parents on the field, Kelly was eventually carried to the sidelines and then taken away in an ambulance with what Dean called a “leg” injury.
“We’re not sure what it is yet. We’ll know soon,” Dead said.
Down 21-0 at the break, Alexander scored on its opening possession of the second half on Easley’s 13-yard scramble. The PAT was blocked, but the Spartans were on the board.
Easley led the Spartans throughout. He finished 13 of 22 passing for 143 yards, rushed for 77 yards on 26 carries, and denied Athens a half-dozen sacks with his ability to escape pressure. Easley even added an interception while doubling as a linebacker.
“He takes such a beating but he’s conditioned so well. He runs the ball, throws the ball, can get out of pressure and make plays down the field,” Dean said.
“He kept us in the game as long as he could. We just couldn’t take advantage of some of the turnovers we got.”
Alexander did dominate the second half. The Spartans ran 40 plays in the final two quarters. Athens had just 11 plays from scrimmage after halftime. The Spartans racked up 10 first downs in the second half; Athens had just two.
The Bulldogs had just three possessions in the second half, and was whistled for seven penalties in the second half alone. Athens finished with 13 penalties for 122 yards, and the Spartans had 10 for 90.
“That’s something we got to watch on tape and obviously we have to fix,” White said.
“We’re going to figure something out. We’re going to have to or it’s going to come back to bite us.”
But one of those 11 plays for Athens was Corbin Stalder’s 48-yard touchdown run with 9:48 left that made it 28-6 and leeched away any remaining doubt about the outcome.
The Spartans, who had three different trips inside the Athens’ 20-yard line that didn’t result in points, will try to get back on track next week with another league bout against Wellston.
Athens, which has Vinton County next Friday, meanwhile took the opportunity to soak in the first win of the season. The Bulldogs are still the TVC Ohio champs until someone takes it away from them.
“It’s a good win for us. Good start to the TVC,” White said.
Athens 28, Alexander 6
Alexander;0;0;6;0;—;6
Athens;14;7;0;7;—;28
Athens — Joey Moore, 6-yard run (Drake George kick), 9:32, 1Q
Athens — Brayden Markins, 46-yard pass from Joey Moore (George kick), 4:04, 1Q
Athens — Braeden Halbert, 40-yard pass from Joey Moore (George kick), 2:18, 2Q
Alexander — Kaleb Easley, 13-yard run (kick blocked), 6:42, 3Q
Athens — Corbin Stalder, 48-yard run (George kick), 9:48, 4Q
TEAM STATISTICS
;AL;AT
First downs;15;11
Total Plays;63;43
Rushing (plys-yds);40-155;23-135
Passing yards;143;228
Total yards;298;358
Passes (cmp-att-int);13-23-0;14-19-1
Fumbles (no-lost);3-1;2-1
Penalties (no-yds);10-90;13-122
Punts (no-avg);4-22.3;1-37.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Alexander — Kaleb Easley 26-77 TD, Jordan Cantrell 12-80, Michael Kelly 1-11, TEAM 1-(-16); Athens — Corbin Stalder 6-59 TD, Joey Mooi 8-32 TD, Peyton Gail 6-23, Nate Trainer 3-21.
PASSING
Alexander — Kaleb Easley 13-22-0 143, Jagger Cain 0-1-0 0; Athens — Joey Moore 14-19-1 228 2 TDs.
RECEIVING
Alexander — Michael Kelly 3-51, Chase Siefert 4-46, Tanner MacDowell 3-18, Matt Brown 2-21, Luke Chapman 1-7; Athens — Nate Trainer 5-68, Brayden Markins 3-90 TD, Braeden Halbert 3-58 TD, Peyton Gail 3-28.
