To people not indoctrinated in sports, it may seem that a loss is always negative, but any veteran of sports will tell you that if your team showed improvement, then win or lose, it is still a positive.
This is the case with the Athens Bulldogs who dropped two games in the past week, but the players, spectators and coaches all witnessed definite growth in the young team.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs travelled to Jackson to take on the Ironladies. The Jackson frontline was able to set up a cross to the top of the box in the fifth minute of the game to take the lead. A quick recovery following this minor breakdown in communication saw the Bulldog defense of Sophia Atherton, Isley Newton, Julia Dick and Ava Kristofco regroup and close ranks to hold the Jackson offense out for the next thirty minutes.
While the game had a physical component, Kristofco was proud of how the Bulldogs “...got in front of them and even though they were a very aggressive team, we didn’t foul back. We kept that up and stopped the ball, that was really all we could do.”
The Athens defense did stop the ball, but Jackson still found ways to get shots off, though mostly from outside the box. Bulldog keeper Nikki Bean managed to rack up 16 saves for the Jackson game.
On the other end of the field, the Bulldog offense had their own learning curve, as numerous runs by Kendra Hammonds, Bella Sutton, Elena Delac and Kyla Kinnard were repelled by the Jackson back line, holding the Bulldogs to only four shots on goal for the game. Kinnard felt that her Bulldog offense “...got some good through balls, but their defense was really good at clearing them back up the field before we could act.”
At the final buzzer, the score stood at Jackson 5, Athens 0, but Coach JT Schroer had nothing but positive comments for his team’s showing. Schroer’s takeaway from this game; “It was a tough loss, but we are seeing improvement. We are a young team and have a lot of players playing positions for the first time. The girls are playing their hearts out and it’s up to me and the coaching staff to keep making adjustments as the season goes on.”
Coach Schroer and the coaching staff had three days of practice and adjusting before the Bulldogs hosted the Fairfield Union Falcons during their senior celebration on Saturday. It was time to find out if the Bulldogs would continue to show growth.
The Falcons came out hard and peppered the goal with sixteen shots in the first half, all but two of which were denied by senior goalkeeper Bean. Bean considered the past meetings of these two teams to be key to her team's successes today
“The girls had that mindset before that game, that Fairfield Union was a tough team, so they hustled harder and played more intensely. We’ve been beaten by Fairfield Union pretty soundly the last three years while I have been in goal, so we went into this game, not necessarily looking for a win, but we knew we were going to play a tenacious defense to improve the odds. It worked, and I consider today a win.”
The Bulldog defense used the lessons learned on Tuesday to keep a tight grip on the turf, turning away many would be shots, and forcing the Falcons to take their shots beyond the box. Midfielders Elena Delac and Chloe Clevenger assisted the defense, constantly harassing the Falcon offense as they attempted to find a clear shot at Bean and the net. The Bulldog front line of Osha Backus, Angela Owens, Kella Rice, along with Hammonds tried many times to break through the Falcon defense, only to have the ball sent wide or back up the field.
Sophomore Annie Moulton played multiple positions during the game and credited the defense with the strong showing.
“The defense handled the game really well today. They knew Fairfield Union was going to be a tough team. I think adding another person to the defense was effective in keeping the score down, but our goalie, Nikki Bean, played an amazing game!”
Bean would end the day with a new Athens High School record for most saves in a single game with 28.
When the game ended, the scoreboard showed a 2-0 loss for the Bulldogs, but the real story was in the growth shown by the team.
Coach Schroer felt that this was “Definitely one of our best games so far. Fairfield Union is a great team every year. They have a lot of talent and are very disciplined. We had a good week of practice and it showed today. I am very proud of our players, especially the seniors.”
The Bulldogs record stands at 1-5-0 as they prepared to host Logan Elm on Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.