Athens, Alexander and Vinton County were all able to extend their girls' cross country seasons into the regional tournament.
The district cross country meets were held on Saturday, as the road to the state tournament begins.
In Division II, the Athens Bulldogs brought home a girls' district championship. Vinton County finished as the runner-up in the district.
The top seven teams and the top 28 individuals from the Division II girls' race, which was held at Southeastern High School, all advanced to the regional tournament.
It's the 10th season in a row in which the Athens girls' have advanced as a team to the regional tournament. The district title is the 10th in program history, and first since 2017.
The top two teams were considered district champions, while the next two teams were runner-up.
Sheridan was the other district champion, scoring 99 points. Athens followed with 107 points, while Vinton County was third (137 points) and Rock Hill was fourth (156 points).
Alexander took the seventh and final qualifying spot with 176 points.
Athens was led by junior Sarah Deering. She was seventh overall in the field of 121 runners with a time of 20:13.87.
She was followed by teammates Raney Riddlebarger (15th, 21:13.20), Ashlyn Webb (31st, 22:02.47), Ruby Krisher (33rd, 22:07.74), Charlotte Myers (35th, 22:18.46), Emma Ulbrich (38th, 22:31.56) and Sophia Tenoglia (59th, 23:33.92).
Vinton County's top performer was senior Olivia Mayers. She came in sixth place with a time of 20:11.70, running neck-and-neck with Athens' Deering.
The rest of the Vikings running in this weekend's regional tournament are Emily Reynolds (18th, 21:25.21), Hanna Scarrett (36th, 22:18.66), Josie Mulhern (37th, 22:28.67), Savannah Perry (57th, 23:31.81), Madi Deck (74th, 24:11.40) and Jenna Crow (88th, 25:23.85).
Alexander was led by senior Abby Schooley. She posted a time of 21:32.65, good for 22nd overall in the field.
The rest of the qualifying Spartans are Leah Esselburn (25th, 21:35.41), Bryanna Wallace (30th, 21:58.77), Libby Lewis (61st, 23:39.15), Amy Lucas (66th, 23:53.61), Nina Holzapfel (76th, 24:35.05) and Ella Busch (90th, 25:29.57).
The Athens boys competed in Division I, running at Hilliard Darby High School where the top five teams and the top 20 individuals advanced to the regional tournament.
While the Bulldogs fell just shy of qualifying as a team, Jack Myers, Nicko Moulton and Eric Johnson advance as individuals.
Athens was seventh out of 16 Division I teams, scoring 177 points. Dubline Jerome was first with 53 points, followed by Upper Arlington (second, 63 points), Pickerington Central (third, 81 points), Olentangy Orange (fourth, 99 points), Olentangy (fifth, 135 points) and Hilliard Darby (sixth, 155 points).
Myers was eighth overall in the field with a time of 16:32.3. Moulton was 16th overall at 16:54.2. Johnson was able to take 19th place with a time of 16:55.3.
Myers, Moulton and Johnson will reach run in the Division I Pickerington regional this weekend.
Back at Southeastern, Alexander's Tyler Wallace was able to advance in the boys' division II race.
The freshman finished 26th place with a time of 17:49.60, qualifying for the regional tournament as an individual.
The top eight teams and the top 32 individuals from the boys' Division II race advance to a regional race at Pickerington.
Federal Hocking has three individuals qualifying for the regional races.
Lancer junior Rosemary Stephens took fourth overall in the girls' Division III race at Southeastern. Her time was 20:19.12, as the top six teams and top 24 individuals qualified.
The Lancers finished eighth as a team with 233 points. Eastern qualified as a team with 185 points, led by Abby Guthrie (23rd, 22:44.35).
Nelsonville-York senior Emily McWilliams just missed a qualifying spot. She was 26th overall with a time of 22:47.48, less than two seconds from the 24th slot.
In the boys' Division III race, Federal Hocking's Brayden Tabler and Evan McPherson were each in the top 24 to advance.
Tabler was ninth overall with a time of 17:51.27. McPherson was 18th overall with a time of 18:13.42.
The Lancers just missed qualifying as a team with a seventh-place finish, scoring 185 points. Huntington took the final team spot with 171 points. The Lancers' Cedric Newman-Simpson was 26th overall with a time of 18:38.94, less than five seconds off the top-24 pace.
Trimble's Danuel Persinger has competed in the state meet the last two seasons, and the senior continues his season to the regional round. He was 10th overall with a time of 17:55.60.
Belpre had the top overall team with 66 points, led by the top two overall runners.
Eli Fullerton won the district title with a blazing time of 16:07.21, followed by his teammate Blake Rodgers (16:33.60).
Eastern's Brayden Obrien was also fifth to qualify as an individual (17:09.13).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.