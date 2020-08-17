The Athens girls tennis team opened the home portion of its season last Thursday against Zanesville. 

The Bulldogs were able to earn the 4-1 victory, their first triumph of the season. 

Anna Chen was a winners in first singles, as she bested her opponent effortlessly (6-0, 6-1) and gave Athens their first home win of the season.

Sophomore Rachel Strickland was a winner in second singles, easily coming away from her match with a 6-3, 6-2 win. 

In doubles matches, seniors Isabella Tan and Charlotte Cutright played a smart game against their Zanesville opponents to beat them 6-1, 6-3 and seize another win for Athens.

Audrey Tompkins and Xan Jordan, both juniors, finished off the day with a smooth second doubles win with set scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

Senior Avery Marrs played a tightly contested third-singles match before falling in two sets.

After traveling to Jackson on Monday, Athens will host Chillicothe at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.  

