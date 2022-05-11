HILLSBORO — In order to make a return trip to the district tournament, the Athens Bulldogs first had to survive a bus ride to Hillsboro.
No. 5 Athens built up a 6-1 lead, then held on to win at No. 4 Hillsboro 8-5 on Wednesday in a Division II sectional final.
The Bulldogs have won seven games in a row, peaking at the right time of the season. They win a sectional title for the second year in a row, and now focus on defending their district championship from a season ago.
Athens scored four runs in the top of the third to go ahead of Hillsboro, 5-1.
Hillsboro got to within 6-3 before Athens added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Indians scored twice in the bottom half of the sixth, but got no closer.
Ashleigh James pitched a scoreless seventh to send Athens (17-7) back to the district tournament.
James pitched a complete game, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and a strikeout. She walked two and worked around four errors in the field.
Hillsboro scored in the bottom of the first inning, but the Bulldogs tied the game in the second. Taylor Orcutt drew a two-out walk, with Abbi Ervin coming in to pinch run.
Ervin stole second base, eventually scoring on an error to tie the game at 1-1.
Athens did damage in the third, starting with Kayla Hammonds' one-out walk.
Her sister made sure she scored. With two outs, Kendra Hammonds singled to left field, allowing Kayla to score for a 2-1 lead.
Athens wasn't finished. Kateyanne Walburn followed with a single to score Kendra Hammonds for a 3-1 lead.
That brought up Olivia Kaiser. The senior took a 2-1 pitch out to left field for a home run, and suddenly the Bulldogs led 5-1.
The Hammonds' sisters got things going in the third inning, and the Toadvine sisters got it done in the fourth.
Rylee Toadvine drew a one-out walk, eventually scoring on Bailee Toadvine's single to center field to put Athens ahead 6-1.
Hillsboro was within 6-2 in the fourth after Eowyn Brown's RBI single. Gracey Dearmon's run-scoring single made it 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
Another Athens rally began with a one-out Rylee Toadvine walk in the sixth. Bailee Toadvine tripled Rylee home to give the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead.
Bailee Toadvine later scored on a wild pitch, giving Athens an 8-3 advantage.
Hillsboro got to within 8-5 and put the lead-off runner aboard in the bottom of the seventh after an Athens error.
James retired the next three batters. The game ended when Walburn fielded a ground ball at first base, allowing Athens to continue its season at least another round.
Bailee Toadvine and Kayla Hammonds each had two hits in the game, with Olivia Banks, Kendra Hammonds, Walburn and Kaiser each having one hit.
The Bulldogs advance to the Division II district semifinals on Monday at Ohio University at 4 p.m.
Athens will face the winner of Unioto and Gallia Academy, as those two teams are scheduled to play on Thursday.
