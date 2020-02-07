On Saturday, the Athens Bulldogs' and Federal Hocking Lancers' swim teams competed in the Southeast Ohio Swim League (SEOSL) Championship held at the James A. Steen Aquatic Center on the Kenyon College campus.
The Lady Bulldogs were crowned champions over the 16-team field. Athens (218) secured the championship title over Tri-Valley (187), Marietta (123), River View (107), Newark (70), Coshocton (63), Portsmouth Notre Dame (43), Maysville (34), John Glenn (30), Cambridge (24),West Muskingum (21), River Valley (21), and Bishop Rosecrans (11).
All-League performances were turned in by Athens swimmers Abby Miller (200 and 500 Freestyle), Kristina Rana (200 Individual Medley and 500 Freestyle), Nikki Bean (50 Freestyle) and Lourdes Benencia Courreges (100 Breaststroke).
All three relays Lady Bulldogs' relays earned All-League status by finishing in the top 3 of each relay event. Rana, Benencia Courreges, Bean, and Miller captured first place in the 200 Medley Relay. Those same four ladies teamed up to place second in the 200 Freestyle Relay. A second place was also secured by the quartet of Alyssa Suh, Kella Rice, Julia Dick, and Izzy Pittaway in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
The Athens Boys' team (108) placed fourth in the SEOSL Championship. The title was claimed by River View (269), followed by Marietta (145.5) and Tri-Valley (125).
Leading the way for Athens were Sam Gutekanst (200 Individual Medley) and Gabi Santiago Flores (500 Freestyle) who both placed second in their events.
The Federal Hocking Lancers' top performance was turned in by Ashton Tucker who finished fourth in the 100 Butterfly.
