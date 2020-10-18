BELPRE — The Athens Bulldogs made it a clean sweep on Saturday in the Tri-Valley Conference Cross Country Championships.
Athens claimed both the boys and girls TVC-Ohio championships in the 5K race held at Belpre Civitan Park.
For the boys, the championship marked their fifth in a row. The Athens girls were able to end Vinton County's three-year run of league championships with their victory.
Belpre took home the boys' TVC-Hocking crown, while Eastern claimed the girls' TVC-Hocking title.
The victory for the Athens girls was its 10th TVC-Ohio title overall, but first since 2016.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 28, followed by Vinton County's 39 points.
Alexander was the only other Ohio Division team to have a team score, finishing in third place with 61 points.
Athens' first five runners all finished in the top 14, while Vinton County's first five runners all finished in the top 20.
Sarah Deering was Athens' top runner, finishing third with a time of 20:11.90.
She was followed on her Bulldogs' team by Raney Riddlebarger (fifth, 20:49.43), Ashlyn Webb (sixth, 21:24.90), Ruby Krisher (seventh, 21:29.16 and Emma Ulbrich (14th, 22:23.10).
Athens' depth helped win the day. Sophia Tenoglia (15th, 22:25.11) and Charlotte Myers (17th, 22:30.40) both crossed the finish line before the Vikings' fifth runner.
Senior Olivia Mayers led the Vikings, as she finished second overall with a time of 19:32.83. She was followed on her team by Emily Reynolds (fourth, 20:29.85), Hanna Scarrett (eighth, 21:35.21), Josie Mulhern (16th, 22:25.80) and Savannah Perry (20th, 23:00.75).
River Valley junior Lauren Twyman was the overall TVC-Ohio champion with a time of 19:06.88. She is the first Raider to win an MVP title since the school joined the league in 2014.
The top seven runners in each race earned all-league honors.
Alexander's top three runners were all in the top 11 in Abby Schooley (ninth, 21:38.27), Leah Esselburn (10th, 21:38.53) and Bryanna Wallace (11th, 21:47.69).
Nelsonville-York was led by Emily McWilliams (18th, 22:35.62) and Airah Lavy (21st, 23:21.71).
For the Bulldog boys, the league title was not only the fifth in a row, but the 10th overall for the program since joining the TVC in 2008.
Athens left no doubt about the win, scoring just 20 points. Vinton County was second at 48 points, while River Valley was third at 66 points.
Athens had the top three finishers, and five of the top nine.
Senior Jack Myers won the race with a time of 16:33.79. It marks the ninth season in a row Athens has had the overall TVC-Ohio boys' MVP.
Athens senior Eric Johnson was second at 17:02.85, while senior Nicko Moulton was third at 17:24.70.
Athens junior Campbell Hauschild was fifth at 17:52.72, while junior Jacob Bourque was ninth at 18:31.96.
Athens junior Kyle Pero (11th, 18:36.36) and freshman Henry Wagner (12th, 18:50.29) gave the team seven of the top 11 scoring slots.
Vinton County was led by Blake Swaim (sixth, 18:06.92), Ethan East (seventh, 18:08.30) and Braiden Bay (eighth, 18:26.40).
Alexander was led by freshman Tyler Wallace, who was ninth with a time of 18:33.52.
Brody Riley led Nelsonville-York with a time of 20:50.41, good for 29th place.
Eastern's girls have won every TVC-Hocking title — 10 in a row — since the league separated the Ohio and Hocking Division teams in 2011. The Eagles scored 27 points, followed by Federal Hocking's 41 points. Belpre was third with 57 points.
Eastern's top five runners were Abby Guthrie (fourth, 22:24.65), Karey Schreckengost (fifth, 22:29.93), Whitney Durst (sixth, 22:42.01), Alysa Howard (eighth, 23:35.38) and Hope Reed (14th, 25:51.05).
Federal Hocking junior Rosemary Stephens gave the Lancers a league MVP in the girls' race for the first time since Kristi Oches won in 2001. She is also just the third girls' TVC individual champion in program history, as Michelle Hart also won in 1988.
Stephens' winning time came in at 20:14.17. Federal Hocking junior Sage Helon also earned all-league honors by placing seventh at 23:06.81.
Trimble was led by Pearl Snyder (19th, 28:36.41) and Olivia Snyder (20th, 28:40.55).
Belpre senior Eli Fullerton made league history, becoming the first male to win MVP honors in either league four times in a row.
Fullerton cruised to the overall fastest time to claim his fourth individual title, posting a time of 15:52.27. His teammate, freshman Blake Rodgers, was second at 15:59.87.
That helped give Belpre its sixth TVC-Hocking title since 2011, and 18th overall TVC championship. The Golden Eagles scored 21 points, with Federal Hocking coming in second with 49 points and Waterford third with 61 points.
The rest of the all-TVC-Hocking performers were Eastern's Brayden Obrien (third, 16:34.83), Trimble's Danuel Persinger (fourth, 17:08.10), Federal Hocking's Brayden Tabler (fifth, 17:12.53), Belpre's Davis Leach (sixth, 17:22.62) and Federal Hocking's Evan McPherson (seventh, 17:50.22).
