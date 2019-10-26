BIDWELL — After a tough start to the 2019 season, which saw the Athens Bulldogs go winless in non-conference play, it would have been easy to dismiss the rest of the season.
But, in Ohio high school football, there is really only one outcome within a team’s control — win the conference.
The 2019 season saw the Bulldogs seize that control once conference play started, and with one week to go, they have clinched a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after their 69-26 win over the River Valley Raiders.
The night was especially unforgettable for one particular Bulldog. Senior Nate Trainer once again crowded the stat sheet, as he had 144 yards with one touchdown receiving, 27 yards with one touchdown rushing, 33 yards passing and 95 yards in the return game. The 144 yards receiving were especially notable, as those yards moved him into first place for career receiving yards in Athens Bulldogs history.
“I can’t think of a better kid than Nate,” said Bulldogs head coach Nathan White. “We’ll remember him for his numbers, but we’ll also remember him for his leadership. He’s a good kid on the field, but he’s an even better kid in the locker room and among his teammates. We are going to miss him next year.”
After the game, the moment hadn’t caught up to Trainer, who seemed focused on the win.
“I actually didn’t know I broke it,” said an earnest Trainer after the game. “That’s pretty awesome. There’s been a lot of great players who have come through this program. I give a lot of credit to my teammates and Coach White. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
These things were accomplished on the road, against a physical River Valley team which is always a tough road test for conference foes.
“It’s a long bus ride down here,” noted White. “This has always been a tough place to play.”
Right out of the gates, Athens (5-4, 5-0 TVC-Ohio) looked to blow the game wide open. Running an up-tempo offense, junior quarterback Joey Moore drove the Bulldogs down the field quickly on the Bulldogs’ first three possessions, with senior Corbin Stalder scoring the first two touchdowns before Trainer scored the third. In the blink of an eye, Athens was winning 20-0.
But, River Valley (1-8, 1-5 TVC-Ohio) wasn’t gong away. On its fourth possession, Raiders tailback Cole Young broke containment and raced for a 48-yard touchdown. The Raiders responded on defense, intercepting Moore on the next play from scrimmage. Immediately after that, Ryan Jones scored another Raiders’ touchdown. In less than thirty seconds, the Raiders had closed the gap 20-14.
At that point, the Bulldogs seemed to lose composure. Three personal foul penalties happened on consecutive plays during the last score, which led to an ejection for Athens. But, the Bulldogs regrouped and owned the rest of the first half, where Moore led three more scoring drives — two capped by his own touchdown rushes, and one with the record breaking 68-yard touchdown pass to Trainer.
At the half, the Bulldogs led 41-24.
In the third quarter, Athens worked to put the game away. Peyton Gail opened the scoring with a 51-yard rush. This forced the running clock, which allowed Athens to eventually play the underclassmen and get out with the win. Freshman quarterback Landon Wheatley gave a glimpse of the future when he threw for two scores in the fourth quarter.
“It’s always good to play the young kids and see what we’ve got,” said White.
Behind the running of Young, the Raiders added two more scores themselves to finish with a respectable 26 points. Young led the Raiders on offense with 104 yards and three touchdowns.
After the game, White took a moment to reflect on what has been accomplished, and what could still be gained next week.
“You can’t ask for much more heading into week 10 against our big rival,” said Bulldogs head coach Nathan White. “That game [Nelsonville-York] is always a big game. With a chance to win the conference outright, it’s going to be exciting.”
Even without an outright conference title on the line, the week ten Bulldogs versus the Buckeyes game always is.
Athens 69, River Valley 26
Athens;20;21;14;14;—;69
River Valley;14;0;6;6;— ;26
A — Corbin Stalder, 2-yard run, (Drake George kick), 8:51, 1st
A — Corbin Stalder, 12-yard run, (kick blocked), 5:29, 1st
A — Nate Trainer, 6-yard run, (Drake George kick), 1:23, 1st
RV — Cole Young, 48-yard run, (kick failed), 0:22, 1st
RV — Ryan Jones, 13-yard run, (Jared Reese run), 0:00, 1st
A — Joey Moore, 13-yard run, (Drake George kick), 8:58, 2nd
A — Joey Moore, 10-yard run, (Drake George kick), 5:57, 2nd
A — Nate Trainer, 68-yard pass from Joey Moore, (Drake George kick), 3:24, 2nd
A – Peyton Gail 51 yd run, (Drake George kick), 11:45, 3rd
A — Braeden Halbert, 55-yard pass from Joey Moore, (Drake George kick), 8:21, 3rd
RV — Cole Young 2-yard run, (pass failed), 5:53, 3rd
A — Levi Neal, 6-yard pass from Landon Wheatley, (run failed), 9:37, 4th
RV — Cole Young, 5-yard run, (kick failed), 6:49, 4th
A — Trey Finnearty, 72-yard pass from Landon Wheatley, (Finnearty pass from Wheatley), 5:29, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;A;RV
First downs;27;9
Plays from scrimmage;62;50
Rushing (plys-yds);34-204;38-194
Passing yards;407;18
Total net yards;611;212
Passes (cmp-att-int);20-28-2;4-7-0
Fumbles (no-lost);4-0;5-2
Penalties;10-95;3-29
Punts (no-avg);0-0.0;5-30.4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Athens — Peyton Gail 7-114 TD, Corbin Stalder 4-62 2TD, Nate Trainer 4-27 TD, Joey Moore 10-11 2TD, Reece Wallace 1-7, Ishmael Young 1-3, Robby Brice 3-(-2), JD Hogan 1-(-6), team 3-(-12); River Valley — Cole Young 13-104 3TD, Ryan Jones 9-37 TD, Justin Stump 5-33, Will Hash 4-15, Michael Conkle 2-12, Jared Reese 5-(-7)
PASSING
Athens — Joey Moore 16-23-1-292 2TD, Landon Wheatley 3-4-1-82 2TD, Nate Trainer 1-1-0-33; River Valley — Justin Stump 3-7-0-18
RECEIVING
Athens — Nate Trainer 7-144 TD, Reece Wallace 2-23, Peyton Gail 4-44, Corbin Stalder 1-33, Braeden Halbert 2-68 TD, Trey Finnearty 2-76 TD, Brayden Markins 1-13, Levi Neal 1-6 TD; River Valley — Will Hash 2-11, Ryan Jones 1-7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.