POMEROY — The Athens Bulldogs have been the top team in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division all season, and on Monday they were officially the champions.
Athens cliched the outright TVC-Ohio golf title for the 2020 season thanks to its latest win, a 22-stroke victory at the Meigs Golf Course.
The Bulldogs are a perfect 36-0 on the season, having won all six TVC-Ohio matches. With one league meet still to go, no team can mathematically catch Athens in the league standings.
Athens won on Monday with a team score of 157, as Alexander was second at 179.
Athens' Ben Pratt was the medalist in the title-clinching round, posting a score of 36.
Pratt was one of three Bulldogs who shot in the 30s. Nathan Shadik shot a round of 38, followed by Matthew McDonald's 39.
Tyson Smith posted a score of 44 to round out Athens' team scoring. Will Ginder and Milan Hall both shot rounds of 45 to put an exclamation point on the team victory.
Alexander had a strong showing, finishing second for the fourth time in league play. Matt Morris led the Spartans with a 39. TJ Vogt followed with a 44, Landon Atha a 46, while Isaac York and Joe Trogdon each shot 50s.
Alexander and Meigs are in a race to finish second overall. The Spartans are 24-12 on the season, while Meigs is now 26-10 after finishing third.
The Marauders had a team score of 187, led by Payton Brown's 44. Gunnar Peavley (46), Landon McGee (48) and Zack King (49) made up Meigs' team score.
Wellston came in fourth on Monday with a team score of 203, moving its TVC-Ohio record for the year to 15-21.
The Rockets were led by Will Briggs (43), Will Zinn (47), Jaxson Montgomery (55) and Josh Jackson (58).
Vinton County was fifth on Monday with a team score of 208, staying just ahead of Wellston in the overall standings at 16-20.
Isaiah Allen (50), Sam Huston (51), Brock Hamon (52), Asa Davidson (55) and Wyatt Bethel (55) led the Vikings.
River Valley was sixth with a team score of 218, as the Raiders are now 8-28 on the TVC-Ohio season.
Jordan Lambert led River Valley with a score of 48, followed by Dalton Mershon (55), Connor Clay (55) and Ethan Roberts (60).
Nelsonville-York (1-36 on the season) had Zach Cook (57) and Jack McDonald (61) on the course on Monday.
The final TVC-Ohio meet will be held Monday at the Athens Country Club, with Athens serving as the host school.
